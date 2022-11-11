DAWN.COM Logo

ECP adjourns contempt case hearing against Imran till Nov 22

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday adjo­u­rned till Nov 22 the hearing of a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan and two other leaders of his party.

A four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani, heard the case. Advocate Ali Bukhari appea­red for the PTI and sought adjournment of the hearing.

Mr Bukhari informed the bench that advocates Anwar Mansour and Faisal Farid were in Karachi and Lahore, respectively, adding that Mr Farid could not reach the ECP due to blockade of roads.

He said he had been asked to get an adjournment. “I am filing a written application from Anwar Mansoor for adjournment,” the counsel said.

“We have to meet the requirements of justice. You have yourself blocked roads and now saying he could not come owing to roadblocks,” the ECP member observed.

“The court has restrained the ECP against adverse action but not stopped from proceedings in the case,” ECP member said. “Issuing bailable warrants is not an adverse action,” he said.

“An action under Section 512 could be taken to declare them absconders, if they fail to appear. Are you assuring they will appear in the next hearing,” ECP Sindh member asked. The hearing was adjourned till Nov 22 after the junior counsel replied in affirmative.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2022

