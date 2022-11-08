DAWN.COM Logo

PM confident Saudi crown prince’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will promote bilateral ties

APP Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 12:26pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed confidence that the latter’s upcoming visit to Pakistan would promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference being held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations with an eye on further enhancing ongoing cooperation in various fields.

“Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the prime minister said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said in a statement following the meeting.

Both sides expressed the determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two brotherly countries, the statement added.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which were deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values ​​and an eternal tradition of mutual support.

The prime minister also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the kingdom.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the prime minister and the crown prince expressed satisfaction at growing high-level contacts.

PM Shehbaz particularly emphasised the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Appreciating Saudi Arabia’s assistance to Pakistan’s flood-affected people, the prime minister said Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that COP27 would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the prince’s “Middle East Green Initiative” and assured the Saudi leadership of Pakistan’s full support.

The premier had visited the kingdom last month and held meetings with the Saudi leadership. Following his visit, PM Shehbaz stated the crown prince would soon be visiting Pakistan during which he would anno­unce a $10 billion investment for est­a­blishing an oil refinery in the country.

Tanvir Khan
Nov 08, 2022 12:38pm
The new colonial ruler of an eternal slave country!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Nov 08, 2022 12:48pm
And then? Your family of crooks will keep looting and laundering, end result nothing will change! You and your masters are the problem!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 08, 2022 12:53pm
Let's wait and see if he actually comes or it's yet another lie from the head of the imported and selected ruling junta of the three musketeers in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 08, 2022 12:58pm
What SS means is, bilateral ties = fresh loans from SA.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Faisal
Nov 08, 2022 01:04pm
When someone become Prime Minister or President of any country of this world. 1- One should be out of language barrier. 2- One should follow the dress code standards. 3- One should know the required body language. 4- One should have adequate why of giving gesture on location to others. 5- One should be capable of speaking from his own mind. I saw the videos of our beloved country's PM visit of Egypt on COP27 summit. He is lacking in 5 basic things described above.
Reply Recommend 0
Saj
Nov 08, 2022 01:17pm
No dates? Just another meaningless statement.
Reply Recommend 0

