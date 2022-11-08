PM confident Saudi crown prince’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will promote bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed confidence that the latter’s upcoming visit to Pakistan would promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference being held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations with an eye on further enhancing ongoing cooperation in various fields.

“Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the prime minister said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said in a statement following the meeting.

Both sides expressed the determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two brotherly countries, the statement added.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which were deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values ​​and an eternal tradition of mutual support.

The prime minister also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the kingdom.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the prime minister and the crown prince expressed satisfaction at growing high-level contacts.

PM Shehbaz particularly emphasised the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Appreciating Saudi Arabia’s assistance to Pakistan’s flood-affected people, the prime minister said Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that COP27 would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the prince’s “Middle East Green Initiative” and assured the Saudi leadership of Pakistan’s full support.

The premier had visited the kingdom last month and held meetings with the Saudi leadership. Following his visit, PM Shehbaz stated the crown prince would soon be visiting Pakistan during which he would anno­unce a $10 billion investment for est­a­blishing an oil refinery in the country.