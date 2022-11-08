DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz assures Middle East Green Initiative of Pakistan’s full support

APP Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 02:44pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Tuesday. — APP</p>

<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), saying the country was resolved to supporting all programmes aimed at securing the planet against climate change.

He made these remarks while addressing the MGI summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on Tuesday.

“This is just the beginning. Pakistan is willing to provide assistance to all MGI member countries in sharing experiences and technical expertise on forest restoration in dryland areas and mangroves, management of protected areas, carbon stock assessment and establishment of forest monitoring systems,” PM Shehbaz said.

The premier said the objectives of the MGI were aligned with Pakistan’s national forest policy and the Green Pakistan Programme.

“We are focused on protecting, enhancing and managing our wildlife and ecosystem by 2030,” he added.

He commended the Saudi government for the initiative, saying that Pakistan had already exchanged full cooperation through exchange of knowledge and the provision of experts, calling the initiative a “step in the right direction”.

The prime minister emphasised that Pakistan was fully committed to the initiative’s broader objectives and looked forward to working in collaboration with member states.

In his speech, the premier also lauded Crown Prince Salman for his timely action and leadership.

“Nature based solutions are also the heart of my country’s ambitious climate action agenda.”

Taking to Twitter, the premier added that the MGI was a “pioneering ecosystem restoration initiative”. He added that Pakistan was keen to work with Saudi Arabia to address the impact of climate change.

PM meets Saudi crown prince

Earlier, PM Shehbaz met the Saudi crown prince and expressed confidence that the latter’s upcoming visit to Pakistan would promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference being held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations with an eye on further enhancing ongoing cooperation in various fields.

“Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the prime minister said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said in a statement following the meeting.

Both sides expressed the determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two brotherly countries, the statement added.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which were deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values ​​and an eternal tradition of mutual support.

The prime minister also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the kingdom.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the prime minister and the crown prince expressed satisfaction at growing high-level contacts.

PM Shehbaz particularly emphasised the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Appreciating Saudi Arabia’s assistance to Pakistan’s flood-affected people, the prime minister said Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that COP27 would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the prince’s “Middle East Green Initiative” and assured the Saudi leadership of Pakistan’s full support.

The premier had visited the kingdom last month and held meetings with the Saudi leadership. Following his visit, PM Shehbaz stated the crown prince would soon be visiting Pakistan during which he would anno­unce a $10 billion investment for est­a­blishing an oil refinery in the country.

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tanvir Khan
Nov 08, 2022 12:38pm
The new colonial ruler of an eternal slave country!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Nov 08, 2022 12:48pm
And then? Your family of crooks will keep looting and laundering, end result nothing will change! You and your masters are the problem!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 08, 2022 12:53pm
Let's wait and see if he actually comes or it's yet another lie from the head of the imported and selected ruling junta of the three musketeers in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 08, 2022 12:58pm
What SS means is, bilateral ties = fresh loans from SA.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Faisal
Nov 08, 2022 01:04pm
When someone become Prime Minister or President of any country of this world. 1- One should be out of language barrier. 2- One should follow the dress code standards. 3- One should know the required body language. 4- One should have adequate why of giving gesture on location to others. 5- One should be capable of speaking from his own mind. I saw the videos of our beloved country's PM visit of Egypt on COP27 summit. He is lacking in 5 basic things described above.
Reply Recommend 0
Saj
Nov 08, 2022 01:17pm
No dates? Just another meaningless statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed(UK)
Nov 08, 2022 01:36pm
What have we sold ourselves for now ?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 08, 2022 01:37pm
Saudi Arabia has No Interest with Pakistan. Off Course Sharif Family has a strong interest with Saudians. If any one want to see then they should read a book "Who Own Pakistan" written by Late Shahid-ur-Rahman in 1998. And In 2001 Gulf News Published a News that Nawaz Sharif set up a steel Mill in Jeddah during his exile days. And they also owned Al-Sharif Group Holding: ASG.
Reply Recommend 0
Kalam
Nov 08, 2022 01:57pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, There is nothing to be gained by constantly referring to rulers as crooks except international infamy. Country will also lose prestige.
Reply Recommend 0
Navaneeth
Nov 08, 2022 02:03pm
Ask for more money and don't forget to mention Kashmir too
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 08, 2022 02:15pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 08, 2022 02:37pm
Does he know anything about green initiatives other than looting and building empires overseas? The simple answer is a big NO, as he is a great actor.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 08, 2022 02:42pm
Just support for the initiative is not enough ! What you have to offer ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 08, 2022 02:57pm
He is just holidaying here and there, as no one takes him seriously and think he should not be there, its way above his capability and status
Reply Recommend 0

