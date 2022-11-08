DAWN.COM Logo

PTI workers booked for Peshawar protest

Bureau Report Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 10:00am

PESHAWAR: Police have registered FIR against the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for staging a protest on Khyber Road on Thursday last.

On the night of last Thursday, scores of PTI workers protesting the assassination bid on their party chief Imran Khan staged a protest on Khyber Road.

Addressing a press conference, SP Mohammad Azhar Khan said that police registered an FIR against the protesters. He said that currently police were working on the identification of the protesters.

He said that help was sought for National Database and Registration Authority in the process. “They would be dealt as per law,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022

Justice
Nov 08, 2022 10:40am
These PTI thugs are creating destruction and chaos all over the Pakistan and in countries like US and UK. Shame on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 08, 2022 10:52am
Why goes after protesters? Arrest those who organized it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Nov 08, 2022 11:34am
Neutrals everywhere and they claim Apolitical. Protest is everyone right.
Reply Recommend 0

