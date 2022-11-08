PTI workers booked for Peshawar protest

PESHAWAR: Police have registered FIR against the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for staging a protest on Khyber Road on Thursday last.

On the night of last Thursday, scores of PTI workers protesting the assassination bid on their party chief Imran Khan staged a protest on Khyber Road.

Addressing a press conference, SP Mohammad Azhar Khan said that police registered an FIR against the protesters. He said that currently police were working on the identification of the protesters.

He said that help was sought for National Database and Registration Authority in the process. “They would be dealt as per law,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022