Protests erupt in twin cities after gun attack on Imran

Ikram Junaidi | Aamir Yasin Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 07:52am
PTI activists put tyres on fire at Faizabad on Thursday to protest gun attack on party chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resorted to protests across Islamabad and Rawalpindi after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad while leading his long march towards Islamabad.

The supporters of the former ruling party blocked entry points of the federal capital, including parts of Tarnol, Bhara Kahu, Rawat in addition to Faizabad, resulting in traffic jams. In Tarnol, protesters blockaded the railway crossing due to which routes connecting the twin cities with Peshawar and Kohat were blocked.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan, while talking to Dawn, said that the workers of PTI were aware of the people who were behind the assassination attempt on Mr Khan and added that they will never stop the struggle for “true freedom”.

“It is a foolish story that the suspect had the plan to shoot Imran Khan at noon, and then he executed his plan...We will continue our protests till all the facts are revealed,” he said. Mr Awan added that by blocking the entry points a message has been given that the nation would not tolerate such incidents in future.

PTI’s Central Deputy Information Secretary Amir Mughal, while talking to Dawn, said that he along with party workers went to Tranol and closed the railway crossing for an hour, resulting in the suspension of traffic. A number of workers were arrested by the police as well, he added.

According to Insaf Lawyers Forum Advocate Syed Shadab Hussain Jafry, the forum will hold a press conference outside the Supreme Court on Friday (today) at noon to condemn the attack on Imran Khan.

Protest in Pindi

The PTI blocked several roads in Rawalpindi by burning tyres and chanted slogans against the federal government and police high-ups due to the attack on Imran Khan. The areas where protest demonstrations were staged included old Airport Road, Chuhur Harpal, Committee Chowk, Shamasabad, Faizabad and Tarnol on GT Road. The blockade resulted in a massive traffic jam, with police trying to smoothen the flow of traffic as commuters remained stuck.

A clash between the Islamabad police and PTI protestors was also reported at Tarnol Railway Crossing. The PTI leaders accused police of firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. While police said some protesters resorted to aerial firing on the occasion.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi led a protest demonstration on Murree Road near the PTI long march mobilisation camp in which dozens of party workers participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Abbasi condemned the armed attack on Imran Khan and urged residents of Rawalpindi to come out from their homes to register their protest.

PTI local leader Anjum Shehzad along with many others also blocked the old Airport Road in protest against the firing on Imran Khan. The protestors chanted slogans against PM Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The protesters urged the police and government to unveil the suspects involved in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. They also chanted slogans against the imported government and the law enforcement agencies for their failure to protect Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Justice
Nov 04, 2022 09:27am
IK is very lethal to the peace of society. Every day one bad thing or the other caused by IK and his PTI thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 04, 2022 09:39am
Imran Niazi has been discharged from hospital in Lahore.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Nov 04, 2022 10:31am
This is better than letting nation being looted anymore by neutrals/ppp/pmln!
Reply Recommend 0

