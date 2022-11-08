DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 08, 2022

Pro-Imran graffiti appears outside Sharifs’ office in London

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 09:03am
A pro-Imran slogan was spray painted on the wall of Stanhope House, the building where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain has an office. — Picture via Azma Bukhari/Twitter
A pro-Imran slogan was spray painted on the wall of Stanhope House, the building where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain has an office. — Picture via Azma Bukhari/Twitter

LONDON: A pro-Imran slogan was spray painted on the wall of Stanhope House, the building where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain has an office, on Monday, in an act that constitutes ‘criminal vandalism’ under UK law.

On Monday evening, a ‘die-hard’ supporter of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, British Pakistani Shayan Ali posted a photo on social media where he could be seen stood against the boundary wall, which was spray painted with the words: “You can’t kill IK chor”.

The phrase is being construed by many on social media as being targeted to the Sharifs, whom Mr Ali has for months been heckling and confronting outside their home, office and public places.

The slogan appeared just days after Mr Khan was shot and injured by a gun wielding critic at his rally in Wazirabad.

Mr Ali was briefly detained by Met Police officers last month when a PTI protest outside Avenfield House, where Nawaz Sharif resides, went out of control. Mr Ali is routinely seen outside Avenfield House and Stanhope House, shouting anti-Nawaz slogans.

In one recent video circulating on social media, residents of Dunraven Street who live nearby Avenfield House are seen pleading with Mr Ali and his peers, begging them to stop using bad language on their doorstep and that they have children at home. “It’s not fair,” the woman pleaded with the pro-Imran supporters, looking tearful. “We pay so much money to live in a good neighbourhood.”

Below Mr Ali’s tweet about the graffiti outside Stanhope House, some Twitter users praised him, however, others pointed out that his action falls under criminal vandalism in the UK.

Under the Criminal Damage Act 1971, a person caught doing graffiti can face a prison sentence of up to ten years or fined if the damage costs more than £5,000.

If the damage caused is less than £5,000, an offender could face three months in prison or a fine of £2,500. Offenders can also be prosecuted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act, 2003.

However, there was no word on whether a complaint or charges had been filed, till the filing of this report.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif
Nov 08, 2022 09:25am
Another so called “hero” who wants to get fame.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 08, 2022 09:26am
This is being done on purpose against our country to destroy our countries image also by clearly waving flags. Congratulations foreign funded PTI hooligans. Niazi talks about riasat e Madinah but has never condemned these things or let them stop. This party with his goons is the biggest threat to Pakistan going to new lows.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 08, 2022 10:10am
Pakistanis making a name for themselves in every country
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...
Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...