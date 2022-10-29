Pro-PTI protester held near Nawaz’s home in London

LONDON: A young man was detained and later released by Scotland Yard on Friday when Pakistan Tehr­eek-i-Insaf activists protested outside Avenfield House, the residence of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PTI supporter Shayan Ali was held down by police officials, who appealed to the activists for calm as they came face to face with PML-N supporters on Dunraven Street.

Dozens of PTI protesters had gathered outside the apartment building on Friday evening, to coincide with the party’s long march in Pakistan. As they gathered at the site and chanted slogans, PML-N workers and supporters reacted and chanted counter-slogans.

Protesters on both sides accused the leaders of the two parties of being behind the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by the police in Kenya.

At least, three officers were seen holding Mr Ali and handcuffing him as his mother protested his detention. Mr Ali was later released.

The PTI youth is a supporter of Imran Khan and is often seen outside Mr Sharif’s residence or Hussain Nawaz’s office protesting against the Sharifs.

When Maryam Nawaz arrived in London, Mr Ali and his fellow party workers gathered at Heathrow to protest her arrival, however, they left disappointed when she left from a different exit.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022