Azam Swati breaks down, claims receiving objectionable video featuring him and wife

Dawn.com Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 05:11pm
<p>PTI Senator Azam Swati addresses the media on Saturday. — Photo: DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Senator Azam Swati burst into tears before the media on Saturday, saying that his wife had received a video featuring him and her and about which he could not share further details because the “daughters of my country are listening”.

Swati, who was arrested on October 13 in a case registered against him over a controversial tweet and is now on bail, has claimed that has been subjected to custodial torture.

Swati began the press conference today by referring to an earlier media talk, where he recalled saying that neither had he committed any corruption nor anybody, including “powerful circles”, had any “immoral videos” featuring him.

“I was completely wrong,” he said as he accused elements within the establishment for his ordeal.

Swati told media persons that his wife called him from Islamabad at around 9pm last night. She kept on shouting and crying, he said, adding that he then had to ask his daughter to speak to his wife and inquire what was the matter.

On her insistence, he continued, his wife revealed that someone had sent her a video of him from an unknown number. “Because the daughters and granddaughters of my country are listening, I cannot say any further.”

The senator went on to say that his daughter, while crying, revealed to him that the video featured his wife as well.

“I asked her how is it possible,” the senator said, bursting into tears. He added that his daughter also told him that the video was from when Swati and his wife had visited Quetta.

Recalling that visit, the senator said Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani, who respected his wife, had made arrangements for them to stay at the Supreme Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta. “You (Sanjrani) made arrangements there to protect an elder senator and your aunt (Swati’s wife). And you told me that I will stay there as there were no Supreme Court judges in Quetta.”

Swati was overcome with emotions again and lamented that his wife had to leave the country and move to a “safe place”. He also bewailed that his granddaughters were also “compelled to leave the country with traumas and scars”.

“I am asking my God is this Pakistan where the sanctity of a husband and wife [is not safe?],” he said.

This was the second time that Swati shared the account of an ordeal he allegedly went through, initially having described his “custodial torture” on November 1.

Imran urges CJP to take suo motu notice

PTI chief Imran Khan, who has condemned the alleged torture of Swati previously as well, tweeted after today’s press conference that “Pakistan was created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, honour of the family and inviolability of chadar and chardawari.

“What has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the state has been a blatant violation of all these values — from being stripped naked to custodial torture and now this video where the privacy of his wife has been violated.

“It is both shocking, despicable and utterly condemnable. No human being should have to suffer this. I call on the CJP (cheif justice of Pakistan) to take suo moto notice of this.”

Later, Imran added: “I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati, a very private, non public, tahajud guzaar lady for the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she is having to suffer.”

Condemnations pour in from all quarters

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar shared a clip from Swati’s press conference and termed it a “slap on the face of the Senate chairperson and entire parliament”.

Meanwhile, journalist Mazhar Abbas said Swati’s “video statement should be an eye opener for every democratic and rights activist. [I] wonder how come someone like Senator Pervez Rasheed is silent as he himself had faced such humiliation. This is not acceptable”.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir said he shared the anguish of Swati and has requested the Ministry of Interior to “investigate gross invasion of privacy, inform people of the facts and penalise the perpetrators”.

PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari questioned, “Can the guardians of fundamental rights — the honourable chief justice and other Judges remain silent on the torture, humiliation, sexual abuse and assassination attempts of members belonging to Pakistan’s largest political party?”

“The CJP had the privilege of exercising suo motu powers which are now defunct,” she added.

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail also joined others in condemning the alleged incident narrated by Swati.

Quoting a tweet by Imran, he posted: “I have never felt the urge to retweet Imran Khan but here I have to agree with him. The video of Begum Azam Swati is clearly beyond the pale.

“I feel ashamed that an honourable woman can be so humiliated in my country. This madness must stop.”

PTI leader Hammad Azhar, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of Senate chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

Another leader from the party, Fawad Chaudhry termed the entire situation “tragic”.

He noted that Swati’s account showed that the “guesthouses of the Supreme Court are completely covered by hidden cameras” and private videos were recorded at the Prime Minister’s Office as well as of SC judges.

“This is a tragic situation,” he regretted.

Former education minister Shafqat Mahmood said he was “shocked” at the release of the “terrible video”.

“No words really to express how tragic it is. What low depths have people sunk to.”

MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari said he was extremely sorry for the pain Swati and his family was going through and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to “order highest level inquiry on the accusations”.

Journalist Hasan Zaidi termed Swati’s press conference “heart wrenching” and condemned the alleged filming of him and his wife.

“Whatever one may think about his politics, this can only be condemned in the strongest possible way. This is completely beyond the pale of all ethics and morality,” he said.

Journalist Zarrar Khuhro said he had no reason to doubt Swati’s account and termed the alleged incident “shameful and disgusting to the extreme”.

He said it “merits a suo moto by the Supreme Court which should direct the investigation into this atrocious act as soon as it can”.

Journalist Asad Ali Toor also called for a high-level inquiry into the matter and said the “culprits must not be spared whatever will be their affiliations.

“This is unacceptable of making videos and blackmailing. Stay strong Azam Swati. We stand by you.”

Rabeet
Nov 05, 2022 04:35pm
What a SHAME!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 05, 2022 04:36pm
Country is ruled by established Mafia. People have no say in it.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 05, 2022 04:37pm
I literally cried during this. Neutrals are utter disgusting and worst enemy of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 05, 2022 04:38pm
Whatelse is left with them to blame?
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Nov 05, 2022 04:39pm
Supreme Court has been dead for a long time. Beyond repair
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Nov 05, 2022 04:40pm
What is happening in this country? Will they need an evidence now?
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Nov 05, 2022 04:41pm
Very shameful to the justice system and the system as a whole itself, seeing such these incidents is really painful and demoralising the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 05, 2022 04:42pm
This is the worst clique of corrupt establishment in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
H
Nov 05, 2022 04:43pm
Horrific
Reply Recommend 0
MUSTAFA
Nov 05, 2022 04:43pm
It is turning in to worse from bad
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Nov 05, 2022 04:44pm
The shameless and characterless corrupt establishment considers itself a super power, but soon wrath from Allah will destroy them forever.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 05, 2022 04:45pm
“Can the guardians of fundamental rights — the honourable chief justice and other Judges remain silent on the torture, humiliation, sexual abuse and assassination attempts of members belonging to Pakistan’s largest political party?” Bukhari's question is fundamentally correct but, what to talk about the proliferation of easy capture of acts in a secret room by ever increasing technology and abusive minds abound?
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Nov 05, 2022 04:45pm
Totally disgraceful.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Nov 05, 2022 04:46pm
Do you expect any good?
Reply Recommend 0
Rocket Science
Nov 05, 2022 04:46pm
Now the people understand what they called the 5th generation warfare.
Reply Recommend 0
Seemab
Nov 05, 2022 04:46pm
The Worst of neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ghumman
Nov 05, 2022 04:48pm
Once your leader partnered with them to have acces to helm and you all were happy on these immoralities happening to opposition workers forgetting completely ur own dirty affairs. You also have forgottone the treatment you unleashed on ur poor neighbors when you were minister. Swati sb what has happened with you is also condemnable but the fact is that you all forgot vulnerabilities of the Pakistani power politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ansari
Nov 05, 2022 04:48pm
Allah hee maalik hai iss mulk ka! Absolutely disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Nov 05, 2022 04:49pm
This is how mafia operates. What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Nov 05, 2022 04:51pm
The establishment can go to any extent and they have lost the path of duty and have accepted power play politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Nov 05, 2022 04:52pm
What a shameless government
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 05, 2022 04:54pm
Almost all hotels have spy cameras installed in all critical places for the safety reasons and their misuse at the hands of hotel administration is very possible
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Nov 05, 2022 04:54pm
Joe Biden was right when he said Pakistan is the most dangerous country in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Nov 05, 2022 04:55pm
This is called is Islamic democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 05, 2022 04:55pm
Unfolding villains of Pakistan The establishment shame
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Nov 05, 2022 04:55pm
Why does he keep blaming the state without any evidence? It could be someone at the lodge who did this and needs to be investigated.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Nov 05, 2022 04:57pm
No wonder why they lost the support of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Nov 05, 2022 04:58pm
@Rambo, As long as greed is stronger than compassion there will always be suffering
Reply Recommend 0
Rn
Nov 05, 2022 04:58pm
Attempt to disgrace the establishment. They will never do such cheap things. Shame on politicians
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 05, 2022 04:59pm
I am scared and won't say what I feel like saying.
Reply Recommend 0
Mueen
Nov 05, 2022 04:59pm
Absolutely disgusting. If not for my ailing parents, I would not spend another second in this country as it has become a torment to witness all this....
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 05, 2022 05:00pm
Is there no limit to what can be done in Pakistan. In Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Nov 05, 2022 05:01pm
This is disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi Hussain
Nov 05, 2022 05:02pm
The corrupt elements in the Judiciary and the Establishment needs to rooted out..
Reply Recommend 0
Imaad
Nov 05, 2022 05:02pm
What the hell ...
Reply Recommend 0
Imaad
Nov 05, 2022 05:03pm
Hell
Reply Recommend 0
FIDA SAYANI
Nov 05, 2022 05:03pm
What has happened to the nation created by the greatest man, who believed in Law and Order, Mr. Jinnah.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Nov 05, 2022 05:03pm
How low these PDM and their handlers can go. Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
FMQ
Nov 05, 2022 05:03pm
Back to back ugly, illegal, immoral events are happening in our country and perpetrators have been doing it with impunity, total breakdown of governance structure will definitely leads towards anarchy.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 05, 2022 05:03pm
Instead of making press conference on this sensitive issue he should have immediately approached the Supreme court.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 05, 2022 05:04pm
Where is CJP where is IHC, where are the lawyers? Where is justice?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 05, 2022 05:09pm
Will courts not open at midnight to dispense justice?
Reply Recommend 0
AT2
Nov 05, 2022 05:09pm
Hitting lowest of the low! Shame on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Nov 05, 2022 05:10pm
It is jungle we are living in.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 05, 2022 05:12pm
What a country
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 05, 2022 05:13pm
Now the looters will claim that it is a false flag video , how low are they and their handlers dragging us .
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Nov 05, 2022 05:14pm
PTI social media wing should learn a lesson from this how cheaply they are doing the same with the opponents.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 05, 2022 05:15pm
Establishment is continuing to make blunders ..... SC will now also stand against them.
Reply Recommend 0
N Raja
Nov 05, 2022 05:16pm
Neutrals have no shame. Utterly disgusting and they try to justify themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Nov 05, 2022 05:16pm
Is there a doubt that the government and hidden forces are on the same page! Maryam Aurangzeb spoke truth first time!
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Nov 05, 2022 05:18pm
I'm not a supporter of any party & I really find it utterly shameful of those who eak such videos...
Reply Recommend 0
Kalam
Nov 05, 2022 05:21pm
@N Raja, Where is the proof. Nobody in any inquiry is going to ask his guy to show them the so called video. Maligning the army for not supporting Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Naz
Nov 05, 2022 05:21pm
@Rn, A guy is doing a humiliating press conference on being sent private videos of his wife on national tv and you think he is lying? What are you smoking??
Reply Recommend 0

