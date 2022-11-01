DAWN.COM Logo

MQM-P authorises Tessori to take ‘any decision’ for party

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 09:22am

KARACHI: Expressing full confidence, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has given Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori full authority for making any decisions in the interest of the party, said a statement issued from the Governor House.

The assurance from the MQM-P came after its coordination committee met with the Sindh governor at Governor House late on Sunday night.

They discussed several issues pertaining to proposals for an empowered local government system in Sindh, population census in Karachi and implementation of the accords between the MQM-P and the federal government.

“The MQM-P’s coordination committee led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met the Sindh governor,” said the statement. “The two-thirds of the coordination committee reposed complete trust on the Sindh governor and allowed him to make any decision in the interest of the party and the province.”

It said that the governor thanked the MQM-P leadership.

The MQM-P delegation apprised the governor about the issues the party wanted to raise at the Centre and also sought his role for implementation of the “Charter of Rights” the party had signed with the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in March 2022.

“I will definitely make every possible effort to play my role mandated by the Constitution. Whether it’s the problem of the province or its people, you will find me raising my voice at every relevant forum,” the statement quoted the Sindh governor as saying.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2022

Love Karachi
Nov 01, 2022 09:31am
Governor of Sindh Mr. Kamran Tessori is very wise man, let’s work together with CM Sindh and PM Shehbaz Sharif for the best interest of mega city Karachi and Sindh Province.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 01, 2022 09:40am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0

