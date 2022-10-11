DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 11, 2022

Kamran Tessori sworn in as Sindh governor

Imran Ayub Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 09:06am
Muhammad Kamran Khan takes oath as the 34th governor of Sindh on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Muhammad Kamran Khan takes oath as the 34th governor of Sindh on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, better known as Kamran Tes­sori, took oath as the 34th governor of Sindh on Mon­day amid a deluge of comm­ents and criticism over the che­quered history of his poli­tical loyalties, close ties with the all-powerful establishment and his alleged role, which led to a split in the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) in 2018.

Mr Tessori became the governor exactly a month after MQM-P took him back into the fold, appointing him deputy convener of its coordination committee following the 2018 split.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M. Sha­ikh administered the oath of office to the new incumbent in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House, which was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of the provincial cabinet, MQM-P leaders, businessmen and other city notables.

In a brief interaction with the media, Governor Tessori vowed to meet all expectations and fulfil the duties that he has been entrusted with.

“I will definitely make every possible effort to play my role as mandated by the Constitution of Pakistan. Whether it’s the problem of the province or its people, you will find me raising my voice at every relevant forum.”

An enigmatic figure, Mr Tessori came into the political limelight from the platform of the Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) when the party was a key ally of Gen Pervez Musharraf and Arbab Ghulam Rahim was the Sindh chief minister between 2004 and 2007. Despite enjoying no official status, Mr Tessori was known as an influential figure under the PML-F regime.

But he paid the price when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) came into power in 2008. Mr Tessori was booked and arrested for his suspected involvement in connection with a real estate land scam, but allegedly escaped police custody while being shifted from Karachi to Badin, which led to another case against him.

However, Mr Tessori eventually emerged clean in one case after the other, and finally resurfaced in the political arena in February 2017, when he joined the MQM-P.

Within a week of his joining, he was made a member of its coordination committee, a move that raised many eyebrows in the party.

Another surprising development came when Mr Tessori was fielded as the MQM-P candidate for the by-election of provincial assembly constituency for PS-114 Mehmoodabad, where he eventually lost to PPP’s Saeed Ghani.

He finally parted ways with the MQM-P in 2018 amid allegations that he had created a rift within the party, which had led to the expulsion of seasoned politician Dr Farooq Sattar from the party fold.

The final twist in the tale came last month when the party announced they were taking him back.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AMJAD KHAN
Oct 11, 2022 08:07am
Long live Lotacracy.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 11, 2022 08:07am
Gold, Currency smuggling.
Reply Recommend 0
Paathan
Oct 11, 2022 08:11am
What's next? Altaf Hussain as President of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 11, 2022 08:16am
Any other murderer, looter or arsonist left to full vacant vacancies
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Oct 11, 2022 08:58am
Connivances to the misery of the common man.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...
Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.