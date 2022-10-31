DAWN.COM Logo

October 31, 2022

Instagram down for thousands of users across the globe

Dawn.com Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 08:30pm

Meta Platforms Inc’s image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

The report shared by the website said the app went down on Monday evening, with #instagramdown trending on Twitter in Pakistan with more than 90,000 users talking about the outage.

Users reported being unable to log into their accounts or send messages. Some people also said that their Instagram accounts had been suspended.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” the application’s PR team said in a tweet later. “We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

