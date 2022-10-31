DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 31, 2022

Politics shadows stark realities after floods

Anwar Iqbal Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 08:19am
Displaced people walk on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, September 16. — Reuters
Displaced people walk on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, September 16. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: “All politics, no focus on flood victims,” complained a US scholar of Pakistani origin as media reports warned that Pakistan could soon face a major food crisis if the situation did not change.

“All politics, no focus on flood victims,” Madiha Afzal, an expert of South Asian affairs at Washington’s Brookings Institution, wrote in a tweet.

“The majority are in rural Sindh — will PPP raise its voice for them and help in providing them relief?” she asked.

Michael Kugelman, another scholar of South Asian affairs at Wilson Center, Washington, complained that the country’s obsession with politics shows as if “Pakistan’s catastrophic floods never happened.”

Commenting on the long-march, Ms Afzal wrote: “Undeniable that PTI can hold and sustain huge rallies better than any party in Pakistan at the current moment.”

In a piece he wrote for the Foreign Policy magazine, Mr Kugelman identified four developments that “inject more uncertainty” into Pakistan’s immediate political future: Imran Khan’s disqualification, the killing of Arshad Sharif, PTI’s long march and speculations about the next army chief.

“All this threatens to intensify Pakistan’s polarization, but it also increases the uncertainty swirling around its immediate political future,” he wrote.

A report, carried by Al-Jazeera, noted that this summer’s catastrophic floods in Pakistan had pushed the country to the brink. However, “the awful reality is that this is just the beginning. Another big crisis birthed by the floods faces Pakistan — that of food insecurity,” the report warned.

The report, while noting that Pakistan has some of the highest levels of malnutrition in the world, added, “With the entire supply chain damaged in recent weeks, the country is likely to witness increased vulnerability to malnutrition, especially among women, young people and children.”

Unicef Regional Director for South Asia George Laryea-Adjei, who visited the flood-hit areas last week, warned climate devastation in Pakistan was an ominous precursor of catastrophes to come.

“As the flood waters and the media attention recede, the crisis in Pakistan has become an acute child survival crisis. Frail, hungry children are fighting a losing battle against severe acute malnutrition, diarrhea, malaria, dengue fever, typhoid, acute respiratory infections, and painful skin conditions,” he wrote in a report published this week.

“As well as physical ailments, the longer the crisis continues, the greater the risk to children’s mental health.”

The report said hundreds of children had already lost their lives while nearly 10 million needed immediate support.

“Over 1 in 9 children suffers from severe acute malnutrition – a life-threatening condition. Panic-stricken parents are searching for food to bring even a simple meal home to their children,” the report added.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Crime Minister
Oct 31, 2022 08:40am
Federal and provincial govt. Are both corrupt, they never cared for people.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...
Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.