ACE arrests former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari in ‘land scandal’ case

Ali Waqar Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 10:45pm

Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested on Saturday by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a “land scandal”.

A handout from the Punjab ACE spokesperson said the department had issued two summons to Mazari but he did not appear. It added that the department had now initiated legal action against the former deputy speaker.

ACE had earlier this month summoned 10 people, including Mazari, in an alleged land grab case.

Others ‘involved’ in the case included Rujhan assistant commissioner (AC), area patwari, Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari , Manoj Kumar, dafedars of Border Military Police Kashif and Fahad.

Sources had told Dawn that the plaintiff in the case was Manoj Kumar of Kashmore, Sindh, who had won a lease for state land years ago but was still struggling to get its possession. Instead of giving him the land, the accused had allegedly been threatening him and using influence against him.

Talking to Dawn, the former deputy speaker had denied all charges, saying it was a politically motivated matter.

He said Rujhan AC Shabir Leghari had sent a report about the alleged grabbing of thousands of acres of government land by him and his family. “How is it possible?” he had questioned.

He said the assistant commissioner had done so in reaction to exposing his corruption.

Dost Mazari had said his tribe had always donated to the government in difficult times and it was their history.

Comments (8)
bhaRAT©
Oct 29, 2022 10:36pm
Another mala fide case. Fascist tactics!
M. Saeed
Oct 29, 2022 10:40pm
Even the party chief of CM PE, is deadly against him, for his unguarded mutiny against the constitutional rules and procedures.
Truth be told
Oct 29, 2022 10:42pm
Pervez Elahi is active. What a low life.
M. Emad
Oct 29, 2022 10:44pm
Imran Niazi -vs- 'Neutrals'
Rahim Malik
Oct 29, 2022 10:44pm
Dost Mazari is anti PTI and it is his actual crime. Imran Khan is using resources of Punjab to settle his personal scores.
Aamir Latif
Oct 29, 2022 10:50pm
Pti govt of Buzdar did not see this, now royal loyal CM of Punjab has magnetic eyes to see the case and prosecute.. Vengance at its best by Chaudhry of Gujrat
Pro Jamhoor
Oct 29, 2022 10:51pm
it was expected since Mr. Mazari was a thorn in the chest of Pervaiz Elahi ad PTI, but the matter won't end here it's just the beginning
Farjad Ali
Oct 29, 2022 11:00pm
Tic for Tac. Good
