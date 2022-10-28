Safe city ‘scam’: Case against Islamabad IG, PSCA officials lodged

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Islamabad Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir Khan and three officials of the Punjab Safe City Authority for misappropriation of funds during their posting in PSCA.

Registered on the complaint of ACE assistant director (vigilance) Mohammad Arshad, the FIR accused Akbar Nasir Khan of misappropriating funds allocated for development work and construction of second floor in the existing building of the authority.

It said the IG Islamabad police committed offence during his posting as chief operating officer (COO) of the PSCA from Aug 10, 2015 to April 15, 2020.

“In the bid, the M/S ANS Associates and the JV partner M/S Alamgir participated and awarded the contract amounting to Rs57,120,000 but the ex-COO of the PSCA fraudulently enhanced the amount of the contract in connivance with the Authority’s other officials including Syed Murad Ali and Syed Asad Ali”, reads the FIR.

Mohammad Arshad further stated in the FIR that ex-COO of the PSCA then issued fraudulently extra funds to Amir Riaz, the CEO of the M/S ANS Associates (Pvt) Ltd, without approval of the competent authority i.e. MD PSCA.

He alleged that the M/S ANS Associates is the company which never ever had done any work except the work of PSCA and the same was created by Amir Riaz in connivance with Akbar Nasir Khan to get illegal contracts of work of the authority.

It merits mentioning that the agreement on behalf of the PSCA was fraudulently made ante-dated showing the date of June 25, 2018 by Akbar Nasir Khan with the M/S ANS whereas the stamp paper was purchased on Oct 19, 2018.

Furthermore, the complainant stated that the agreement of joint venture was signed on May 4, 2018 between ANS Associates through Amir Riaz and M/S Alamgir through Ibrar Alamgir whereas the said stamp paper was purchased on May 9, 2018 which proves that the fake/ante-dated public document was prepared for misappropriation of the government funds.

“Akbar Nasir Khan has caused loss to the state exchequer in connivance with Amir Riaz and Ibrar Alamgir in different heads during his posting in PSCA as COO and made assets beyond known sources,” reads the FIR.

It is, therefore, recommended that a preliminary inquiry under Rule 5 of the Punjab Anti Corruption Rules 2014 may be initiated to assess the actual loss caused to the government exchequer, the ACE official.

