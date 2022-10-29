IHC to hear Imran’s petition against Toshakhana disqualification on Monday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference on Monday (October 31), it emerged on Saturday.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case after Imran’s legal team addressed all the objections of the Registrar’s Office.

The reference alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition in August. Last week, the ECP concluded that the former premier had indeed made “false statement and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts — a ruling that prompted widespread protests by the PTI.

The watchdog’s order said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, Imran’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar had filed a writ petition in the IHC on the PTI chief’s behalf, requesting the court to declare the order “against the settled principles of law” on Article 63.

The plea further urged the court to declare the ECP’s order “misconceived” and set it aside.

Imran also sought a court declaration stating that the ECP lacked the jurisdiction to decide “any questions of ‘corrupt practices and disqualification’” under the Election Act and Election Rules, 2017.

The Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.