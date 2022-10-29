DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 29, 2022

IHC to hear Imran’s petition against Toshakhana disqualification on Monday

Tahir Naseer Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 09:46pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference on Monday (October 31), it emerged on Saturday.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case after Imran’s legal team addressed all the objections of the Registrar’s Office.

The reference alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition in August. Last week, the ECP concluded that the former premier had indeed made “false statement and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts — a ruling that prompted widespread protests by the PTI.

The watchdog’s order said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, Imran’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar had filed a writ petition in the IHC on the PTI chief’s behalf, requesting the court to declare the order “against the settled principles of law” on Article 63.

The plea further urged the court to declare the ECP’s order “misconceived” and set it aside.

Imran also sought a court declaration stating that the ECP lacked the jurisdiction to decide “any questions of ‘corrupt practices and disqualification’” under the Election Act and Election Rules, 2017.

The Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A. Din
Oct 29, 2022 09:57pm
A ten year old child can give an honest verdict on this case. Compare apples to apples and decide.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Oct 29, 2022 10:00pm
If IHC disregards the influence of the so called neutrals, they can reach an independent, justified verdict within minutes.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 29, 2022 10:05pm
This anarchist is now bigger than the state.Whoever thought to bring in the 'Project Khan' did not do any service to the state.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 29, 2022 10:11pm
He wants to ruin the country further.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reviving CPEC
29 Oct, 2022

Reviving CPEC

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first official trip to China, that begins early next week, will focus on the...
Hollow sabre-rattling
29 Oct, 2022

Hollow sabre-rattling

RESPONSIBLE officials of state should know better than to make incendiary claims that have the potential to further...
Renewed resistance
29 Oct, 2022

Renewed resistance

ONCE again, Israel is on the rampage in the occupied territories. Whilst most incursions over the recent past have...
Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...