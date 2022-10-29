DAWN.COM Logo

Rana Sana claims PTI intends violence during long march, shares alleged audio clip of Ali Amin Gandapur as evidence

APP Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 09:13pm
<p>Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to create a law and order situation that might trigger clashes between the people and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sanaullah alleged that the PTI’s long march was aimed at "shedding the blood of innocent people" in the federal capital.

The minister also released an audio clip, purportedly of former federal minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, as evidence of his claim that the party was bringing arms to the capital.

Sanaullah accused Imran of planning to "spread chaos" in the name of the long march, citing the purported leaked audio.

In the clip, a man, believed to be Gandapur, is heard asking an unidentified person about the number of guns and individuals available. He also asks the other person to keep “things and people” ready at a location near the Islamabad border.

Sanaullah said that a forensic audit of the audio clip could be conducted to prove its authenticity and asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and police chief to take notice and “immediately” arrest the two people it featured.

Responding to the allegation, Gandapur referred to the events on May 25 and said the PTI was marching peacefully and yet the government clamped down on it.

"He has again threatened us that they will beat us ... we have not worn bangles as well," he said, questioning if Sanaullah had a "licence to kill".

"If you beat us, what do you think, we will be carrying garlands for you?"

No negotiations: Marriyum

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the next general election would be held on its schedule despite the PTI's "bullying, threats, abuses and intimidation attempts".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she said Imran should "do what he wants to do", adding that the government would remain indifferent to his pressure-deploying tactics.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

“Imran’s long, short, jump or walk march will make no difference.”

Commenting on a slew of audio recordings leaked in recent days, the minister remarked that they had "badly flopped" Imran’s conspiracy narrative related to his ouster.

“There was always an option of negotiations in politics, but talks are held with politicians, not with foreign-funded fitna, who is roaming on the streets,” she said on the topic of talks with the PTI.

“There will be no negotiations with those who want to achieve their political ambitions by causing deaths through a bloody march,” Aurangzeb made it clear.

Expressing concern over any possible untoward incident in Punjab, she said that Imran and the provincial government would be held responsible for any such instance.

Aurangzeb said the country would progress if every institution worked within its constitutional limits.

She said on the one hand the government was striving for the economy's revival and its diplomatic relations with the rest of the world while on the other side, the “PTI chairman is busy promoting chaos and anarchy”.

The minister alleged that Imran was “pursuing his unfinished agenda of destabilising the country” at a time when the country was facing unprecedented economic challenges in the wake of historic floods.

Celebrations were made in India following Imran's threats to national institutions, the minister added.

Comments (24)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ahsan7979
Oct 29, 2022 08:04pm
No one believes you goon.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 29, 2022 08:09pm
Fake edited audio as usual just like the previous one they released
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Oct 29, 2022 08:11pm
These are terrorists, not a political party.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Oct 29, 2022 08:13pm
Keep making a fool of himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Oct 29, 2022 08:22pm
PTI followers are immature and will lead the country to destruction and civil war. He has already caused many orders of magnitude more damage to society and fabric of country than any corruption ever did. Enough is enough, he needs to be controlled seriously before irreparably damages our army too.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 29, 2022 08:28pm
@ahsan7979, see the facts. Think about our next generation. If Imran's sons lead the walk then definitely I will go as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 29, 2022 08:29pm
@Wahab UK, actually its the other way around. You are in UK I guess. Why are you not in the march? Why don't you bring Imran's sons with you. Also request the daughter to join.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 29, 2022 08:31pm
No negotiations with Imran Khan. If negotiations done then in future any small group of people will do the same and all future governments will bend over backwards to petty demands.
Reply Recommend 0
N H Rana
Oct 29, 2022 08:36pm
One of the gange of looters and liars.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Oct 29, 2022 08:38pm
Look who is talking? A Minister with no face value. Always ridiculer when in public be in Pakistan or abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistani Overseas
Oct 29, 2022 08:38pm
Rana saab preparing Gulu Butts with PTI clothes and they will shoot to kill. Some may come in black Vigo. All hell will break loose. Rana and many more will be hanging from Gate4
Reply Recommend 0
OMAIR RAFIQ
Oct 29, 2022 08:44pm
You can say all u want... the only ones listenin are as and what like u... huh
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Oct 29, 2022 08:46pm
Trigger happy Rana Sana will not be satisfied until he unloads some his weapons on peaceful marchers
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 29, 2022 08:49pm
Rana Sana Ullah claimed long march of PTI will result in killing of its participants. PTI blames PDM agenda is to destroy Pakistan. Video of ex ISI Chief circulating on social media is very disturbing and show us some direction. Hamid Mir speech after the attack on Asad Toot tell us another story. All is not well. Sahrifs, Zardari and most of present/ retired establishment personnels have placed all their families abroad. That shows they have some information that is not with common people.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 29, 2022 08:54pm
Grasping at straws - this thug has nothing better to do
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 29, 2022 08:56pm
No one believes this goon. PMLN expert of fake videos audios, letters and fonts
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob
Oct 29, 2022 08:58pm
This guy is disgrace for this job. Criminal
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Oct 29, 2022 09:04pm
@MOAZ, as usual PTI blind supporters won't agree even with proof. This audio is proof what PTI is planning and even audio is valid which is confirmed by Gandapur. "“He has again threatened us that they will beat us … we have not worn bangles as well,” he said, questioning if Sanaullah had a “licence to kill”. "
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 29, 2022 09:09pm
I think he is planning another Model Town massacre.
Reply Recommend 0
Lion of punjab come back
Oct 29, 2022 09:28pm
Indians hate IK - IK is no angel but Pakistan is not the business of India
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 29, 2022 09:30pm
PTI goons should be punished
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 29, 2022 09:30pm
The audio looks genuine
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 29, 2022 09:31pm
@Nouman, proof?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 29, 2022 09:32pm
@Nouman, Stop spreading chaos. Gandapur verified it is true and justifies it and in fact offers his stupid justifications for violence.
Reply Recommend 0

