Two suspected suicide bombers killed in D.I. Khan

Muhammad Irfan Mughal | Ghulam Mursaleen Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 08:31am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/LAKKI MAR­WAT: Two alleged suicide bombers were killed and six security personnel were wounded in two separate attacks on Tuesday.

In D.I. Khan, two alleged bombers were killed after an intense exchange of fire as they attempted to attack a peace committee chief on Monday, the police said.

The attackers, wearing explosive jackets, came in a motorcycle-rickshaw and tried to attack the office of Noor Alam Mehsud at Irfan Colony on D.I. Khan-Bannu road, a police official said.

The police, which had intelligence information about a possible suicide attack on Mr Mehsud, intercepted the attackers. In the subsequent exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, the alleged attackers were killed, district police Spokesperson Imtiaz Baloch said while talking to Dawn.

Six security personnel injured in Lakki Marwat attack

He added Mr Mehsud and his nephew Siraj Mehsud were present inside the office at the time of the attack.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent security personnel reached the spot and condoned off the area. They also took the bodies into custody.

The identity of the attackers was yet to be ascertained and Nadra’s help has been sought for the purpose. The police claimed that two Kalashnikovs, two SMGs, seven magazines, seven hand grenades and 70 cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, a joint investigation team of D.I. Khan police and the CTD, led by D.I. Khan DPO and CTD SP is investigating the incident.

In a separate attack, at least six security personnel were wounded when their vehicle was attacked by militants near Peerwala Mor in Lakki Marwat.

Police officials claimed the militants attacked the vehicle with rockets and assault weapons which badly damaged it. The injured personnel were moved to the district headquarters hospital, a rescue official confirmed

After the attack the security forces and police launched a search in the area to capture the attackers.

“The law enforcers are combing dense forests along the river to hunt down the militants,” a police official said.

This was the second attack on security personnel in the district during the last two days. On Monday, terrorists had targeted a police van in a bomb attack near Abdulkhel area. The attack resulted in an exchange of fire in which one alleged terrorist was killed.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2022

