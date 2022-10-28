DAWN.COM Logo

T20 World Cup: Babar defends move to play extra pacer after Zimbabwe loss

Reuters | AFP Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 10:53am

Captain Babar Azam defended his decision to play an extra fast bowler in Thursday’s shock Twenty20 World Cup defeat by Zimbabwe but said the 2009 champions were not up to the mark in all departments after their campaign was left in tatters.

Paceman Mohammad Wasim’s inclusion at the expense of batter Asif Ali looked to have paid off initially after he claimed 4-24 to restrict Zimbabwe to 130-8 but a batting collapse meant that Pakistan managed only 129-8 in 20 overs at Perth Stadium.

Read: Pakistan have only themselves to blame after losing to Zimbabwe

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many games following a heart-breaking last-ball loss to arch-rivals India and they now face a must-win game against the winless Netherlands on Sunday to keep alive their slim semi-final hopes.

“It’s very hard as a team or as a captain. We weren’t up to the mark in all three departments, but we’ll sit and discuss the mistakes and then we’ll come back strongly,” Babar said.

Babar said he did not think an additional fast bowler had left their middle-order weakened.

“This pitch required fast bowlers, so we had that in the planning and that’s why we had an extra fast bowler,” Babar said, before urging his team to regroup quickly.

“To be honest, it’s hard, but we have two days and we’ll have a sit together and discuss.”

Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle: Shan Masood

Meanwhile, batsman Shan Masood warned that his “demoralised” side must pick themselves up quickly and keep believing if they are to salvage their fading World Cup dreams.

“We have three games that are in our hands, yes, we have to depend on [a] few other results, but that’s the beauty of sport,” Masood, who made 44 before Zimbabwe choked Pakistan to 129-8, told reporters in Perth.

“There are funny things that have happened in sports and we are going to believe and we are going to give it all in these three games.”

“There is disappointment, no doubt. To lose two matches with fine margins is very demoralising as we know the importance of every point in this group,” Masood said.

“But till the tournament doesn’t end, we can’t think ahead and can’t look ahead. What we can do now is to find our mistakes and to win the next three matches.”

He added: “To overcome this disappointment we have to come out on the ground and play well. It’s only a good performance on Sunday that will help us feel better.”

Pakistan have largely depended on Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan to fire the team to victory.

Azam fell for four and Rizwan for 14 in the modest chase and the rest of the batting fell apart despite Masood’s 38-ball knock.

Masood said everyone needed to contribute.

MKA
Oct 28, 2022 11:02am
Babar Azam should take off the Misbah cap and stop taking a nap in the field. You had seven bowlers, you failed to get the full potential. Shower honors on Iftikhar and say goodbye.
Reply Recommend 0
akramlodhi
Oct 28, 2022 11:03am
miracles are possible in sports.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 28, 2022 11:03am
Time for change of captain.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Oct 28, 2022 11:06am
Pakistani team lacks brainy skipper! Hence team will be coming back home soon!
Reply Recommend 0
Rajiv Shah
Oct 28, 2022 11:09am
T20 is a great leveller, any team has a chance on its day, luck matters more than skill. Pakistan lost but doesn’t mean Zimbabwe is a better team now. Few lessons though, for all Pakistanis who made big claims on last WC win against India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatimah Malik
Oct 28, 2022 11:11am
Change the Captain as well as design the strategy to how to overcome their weaknesses.
Reply Recommend 0
Timur Furqan
Oct 28, 2022 11:12am
Pakistan team needs another captain. Sharjeel Khan should be made captain for T20 and ODI and Fawad Alam for Tests. Ramiz Raja PCB chief, all consultants and Md. Wasim chief selector need to be fired!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 28, 2022 11:21am
Zimbabwe Knock-out Pakistan from T20 World Cup ---- Defeated Captain Babar Azam crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 28, 2022 11:24am
Game cup over for Pakistan. Fire Captain , he is not a good captain
Reply Recommend 0
Touhidur
Oct 28, 2022 11:32am
Poor captain even did not perform well in PSL .His team always in bottom line whereas Dhoni team most of tome has kept upper IPL.He is bad captain among all the team in WC
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Oct 28, 2022 11:33am
Whole PCB setting should be changed.Their mind set is so defensive and seriously lack cricketing knowledge and pragmatism.Babar should be replaced for any other for the shake of his batting form.He has no captain materials in himself.The present selectors and coaching staffs have done severe damage for the team by this time.If they have minimum self respect they should step down like West Indies did.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Amir
Oct 28, 2022 11:33am
Don't deserve if u can't chase 130 against Zimbabwe. Period
Reply Recommend 0
hyra
Oct 28, 2022 11:36am
they are just overconfident now and take things lightly. being positive and taking no pressure or stress are two different things
Reply Recommend 0
Tasnim Ahmed
Oct 28, 2022 11:37am
Instead of waiting for miracles to happen Pk Team Capt Babar shd concentrate on improving their performance It leaves much to be desired
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal bhai
Oct 28, 2022 11:48am
“We have three games that are in our hands, yes, we have to depend on [a] few other results, but that’s the beauty of sport,” my dear Shan Masood, we are the only cricketing nation that enjoys the beauty of the sport. Everyone else prepares hard for the events.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 28, 2022 11:49am
1992 was fluke and miracle. Miracles don’t happen on regular basis.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 28, 2022 11:57am
Good player Pathetic captain
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 28, 2022 12:04pm
@Touhidur , a bad captain appears good to a very bad selector
Reply Recommend 0
Ady
Oct 28, 2022 12:04pm
You dont deserve miracle. Pakistan doesn't deserve to be in the next round. Come back home and find some decent batsmen and bowlers.
Reply Recommend 0

