DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 27, 2022

World Cup 2022: In thrilling upset, Pakistan beaten by Zimbabwe

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 08:13pm
Mohammad Rizwan reacts after diving to make to the crease during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan reacts after diving to make to the crease during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27. — AFP
<p>Pakistan’s players celebrate as Regis Chakabva (L) of Zimbabwe is caught by Pakistan’s Babar Azam (bottom) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s players celebrate as Regis Chakabva (L) of Zimbabwe is caught by Pakistan’s Babar Azam (bottom) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27, 2022. — AFP

<p>Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine and Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Twenty20 World Cup in Perth, Australia, Oct 27. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine and Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Twenty20 World Cup in Perth, Australia, Oct 27. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter

In arguably the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by a single run at Perth on Thursday.

It was another slim defeat for the Green Shirts, who had lost their tournament opener to India on Sunday in the final over.

Set a target of just 131, Pakistan were in control at 88-3 in 14th over when all hell broke loose and they finished at 129-8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Despite the mini-meltdown in the final quarter of their innings, Pakistan were still in the driving seat at various points, including the final over when seven runs off the first two balls meant they only needed four off as many balls.

A dot ball following a single made Mohammad Nawaz take risk, which did not pay off and his uppish, mistimed shot was grabbed. It meant that with Shaheen Afridi on the strikes, three were needed for a win and two for a tie.

Afridi’s shot off the final ball was in the direction of the long-on fielder and good enough for just a single. The suicidal dash for the double that was never there was attempted but it was not to be found despite a series of fumbles by the Zimbabwe keeper on the batting end.

The run-out saw wild celebrations as the perennial minnows of World cricket pulled off a stunning, almost miraculous win.

Earlier, Zimbabwe elected to bat first and Wesley Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine used the pace of Pakistan’s seamers to good effect with a string of boundaries in a 42-run stand.

But Shadab’s 3-23 with his wrist spin and pace bowler Wasim’s 4-24 held Zimbabwe — whose opening match in the Super 12 in Hobart was a washout — to a below-par total.

Ervine smashed Naseem Shah for two delightful fours but mistimed an attempted pull off Haris Rauf to be caught out for 19 off 19 balls.

Wasim justified his selection in place of batsman Asif Ali as he sent back Madhevere trapped lbw for 17, a decision the umpires denied but Pakistan successfully reviewed.

Sean Williams survived a reprieve on nine after Iftikhar Ahmed spilled a catch at mid-wicket off pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The left-handed Williams hit a few boundaries in his attempt to take the attack to Pakistan, before he was bowled by Shadab for 31.

Shadab struck again to get Regis Chakabva out next ball with skipper Babar Azam taking a one-handed stunner at slip.

Zimbabwe slipped further when Sikandar Raza fell for nine off Wasim, who took one more to be on a hat-trick, before giving away two wides and a single to Brad Evans.

Zimbabwe lost four wickets on 95 — Williams, Chakabva, Raza and Luke Jongwe — before Evans took his team past the 120-run mark.

Evans became Wasim’s fourth wicket in the final over, gone for 19.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (25)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
javid abbas
Oct 27, 2022 08:26pm
Welcome back boys world cup is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheem
Oct 27, 2022 08:27pm
demoralised after the India match
Reply Recommend 0
matazona
Oct 27, 2022 08:27pm
Pathetic performance by green shirts because of unfair selection on behalf PCB (Punjab Cricket Board)
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 27, 2022 08:28pm
Select Monkeys and get Peanuts in return.
Reply Recommend 0
venkob
Oct 27, 2022 08:28pm
"boys played well" anything else?
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 08:30pm
Pakistan almost out of the T20 World Cup now, Only a good luck can help in next two matches similarly like in 1992 ODI World Cup in which Pakistan came from bottom to top and won the World Cup1992. Let’s see if history repeats again.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 27, 2022 08:31pm
did they take money again?? not possible otherwise. was india loss similar reasons??
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 27, 2022 08:31pm
What a stunning outcome! Sorry Pakistan, you deserved better. These are early days still. Hope the team can bounce back and weather gods cooperate with your team. Middle order was always shaky, now top order also looks shaky.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Oct 27, 2022 08:33pm
Stop Rizwan and Babar azam from opening. They create so much pressure which get following players yield in unnecessary tense situations. Bring back sharjeel and make him open with Fakhar zaman . Pakistani team plays like timid ,scared underdogs. Include azam khan in the team and sort out all underperforming boys.
Reply Recommend 0
wasim rathore
Oct 27, 2022 08:33pm
Well played, Zimbabwe! Heartiest congratulations from a Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Thirdmind
Oct 27, 2022 08:34pm
Must be empire's fault again.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Siddiqt
Oct 27, 2022 08:35pm
Pakistan captain and selectors have a huge ego problem with not giving Mohd Amir a chance . You really think they have a chance against SA . Pakistani team shows no intent at all. Their so called best opening attack is showing . Afridi 0 wicket in the tournament. See you soon back In Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Atul
Oct 27, 2022 08:35pm
Time to go for shopping and start packing your bags? Hard luck this time and all the best for the remaining matches.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam ali
Oct 27, 2022 08:35pm
The truth
Reply Recommend 0
Chango@51
Oct 27, 2022 08:35pm
Think what You may! Babar is no Virat!
Reply Recommend 0
Sathya
Oct 27, 2022 08:35pm
Well played Pakistan, you gave a tough fight to Zimbabwe. I think the Match with Netherlands would be again a thriller
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 27, 2022 08:35pm
Just a game, no worries.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Oct 27, 2022 08:37pm
I want Sarfraz back as captain, Imad as middle order, and a deserving power hitter from domestic. Babar should go back at number 4. Shan and Fukhar should open. Fast bowlers are doing good.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 27, 2022 08:38pm
Babar azam and Rizwan have been complete failure in this world cup.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 27, 2022 08:39pm
Our team is a reflection of our political leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Mesotwisty
Oct 27, 2022 08:40pm
Pathetic team. Pathetic captain. Pathetic top and middle order
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Oct 27, 2022 08:40pm
What a shameful day for Pakistan cricket? Two matches and two defeats kick them almost out of the tournament.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul hakim
Oct 27, 2022 08:42pm
Sir, any no ball or leg bye issues in this game?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Oct 27, 2022 08:42pm
Nawaz can be excused for match against India, NOT THIS ONE.
Reply Recommend 0
Ike
Oct 27, 2022 08:43pm
Simple fact. You are not good enough. All the other teams are much better than you. Return home and start over. I am sure there are much better players in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...