DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 25, 2022

Policeman killed in gun attack on polio team in Balochistan’s Pishin

Ghalib Nihad Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 12:44pm

A policeman guarding a polio vaccination team in Pishin, Balochistan was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday, an official said.

Pishin Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yasir, told Dawn.com that the assailants attacked the vaccination team in the Trat area of Pishin, killing the policeman who was deployed to guard the vaccinators.

Yasir said the polio team workers remained unhurt in the attack.

The deceased was identified as constable Muhammad Hashim. His body was shifted to Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

According to the DC, the police have started a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.

Attacks on polio vaccination teams are not an uncommon occurrence in the country. In August this year, two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team were shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district.

The incident comes as a five-day anti-polio campaign is underway in 426 union councils of 19 districts of Balochistan.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Mozambique remained the only three countries where poliovirus cases are being reported. This year, they have reported 19, two and seven cases, respectively.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 25, 2022 12:49pm
What a grisly, ghastly, gruesome, grim, grave, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Oct 25, 2022 01:21pm
Is this the beginning or end?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Oct 25, 2022 01:40pm
WHO , UNICEF and Bill gates are splashing millions of dollars to eradicate the polio that even African countries have eradicated and here is a country where illiterates madrassa fanatics are killing health workers. No hope.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...
Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...