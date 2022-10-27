T20 World Cup: Pakistan look to bounce back in Zimbabwe clash today

PERTH: Pakistan seek to revive their T20 World Cup campaign here on Thursday when they play their second group match against Zimbabwe.

After losing the blockbuster against arch-rivals India on the very last ball of an extraordinarily thrilling match at a roaring Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday as Virat Kohli played a masterpiece knock, Babar Azam and his men would be looking to get back to winning ways in their Group 2 clash against Zimbabwe in Perth.

The two teams are facing each other in a T20 World Cup for the very first time.

The greenshirts have lost only one of the 17 T20 Internationals they have played against Zimbabwe, and that was last year in a bilateral series in Harare. Though Pakistan on paper look relatively stronger than Zimbabwe, Babar and company must remain on guard given the highly unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

Moreover, Zimbabwe’s rain-marred first Super 12 game against South Africa in Hobart on Monday that gave the former a crucial point can give Craig Ervine’s team the spirit to cause an upset that can derail Pakistan who are known for their own brand of unpredictability in the game’s shortest format.

'Pakistan still hurting from India loss'

Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed admitted his side were “heartbroken” and still hurting from their agonising opening defeat to India at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have little room left for further error when they play Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday, in a game they will be expected to win.

“The hurt remains after losing such a big match. We were heartbroken,” said middle-order batsman Iftikhar, who hit 51 in Pakistan’s 159-8 against India, but it turned out to be just not quite enough.

Iftikhar said that morale was high despite the lingering heartache and praised Babar for his handling of the team in the aftermath of the India loss.

A video of Babar’s pep talk to his broken side went viral.

“We have to learn from our mistakes. Don’t fall, the tournament has just begun. We have lost as a team and will win as a team,” Babar said in the widely watched video footage.

“The way Babar and the management supported the players, it was good. Babar and coaches told us that ‘it was not our last game, everybody put in the effort’,” Iftikhar said.

“So our morale is high.”

Pakistan will be strongly fancied to beat Zimbabwe — who are ranked 11 in the world to Pakistan’s three — and belatedly get their World Cup going.

Pakistan need a victory for their confidence too.

“Zimbabwe is an international team and we have to play strong against them like any other team,” said the 32-year-old Iftikhar.

“Important to play well and keep up the confidence. The players are hungry to perform.”

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf bowled well at the MCG until he was hit for two successive sixes by Kohli in a game-changing moment at the end of the 19th over.

“The Australian pitches are fast and bouncy and we have prepared for that,” said Iftikhar.

“Haris is our main strike bowler and we expect him to bowl better here and win it for Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022