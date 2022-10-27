DAWN.COM Logo

Grenade attack on police station claims official’s life in Dhadar

Ali Jan Mangi Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 07:35am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A constable lost his life in a grenade attack on a police station in the Dhadar area of Kachhi district on Wednesday, officials said.

They added the grenade attack was carried out by unidentified motorcyclists in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The building was damaged in the explosion and windowpanes of nearby houses shattered due to the impact of the blast, though other police officials inside the police station remained safe, the police said.

Police constable Abid Hussain Solangi, who rece­ived multiple injuries, was being taken to the district hospital in Dhadar when he embraced martyrdom.

A large number of personnel attended the fun­eral of the official in Police Lines, Dera Murad Jamali.

Only a day ago, a police constable escorting health workers was martyred in a targeted attack during a polio eradication campaign in Pishin district.

Police said the polio volunteers remained safe as the head constable of Pishin police suffered gunshot wounds while covering them and passed away.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

