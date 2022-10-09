DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 09, 2022

Four injured in Quetta grenade attack

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 08:42am

QUETTA: At least four people were injured on Saturday night as a result of a grenade attack on a security check post on Sariab Road.

Police said two were people were seriously injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The grenade hurled by unidentified motorcyclists landed on the roadside, injuring four pedestrians, the police said.

Police and FC personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital.

“We have received four injured in the trauma centre,” Dr Wasim Baig said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation and took some suspects for interrogation.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sept 17, one person was killed and 13 others, including a woman, were injured when a hand grenade aimed at a security check post exploded close to an auto rickshaw on Sabzal road, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
09 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

THE deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse — playing out agonisingly over the next few...
Russian oil option
09 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

IN modern geopolitics, energy — specifically its supply, pricing and availability — can be and is weaponised by...
More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...