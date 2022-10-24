DAWN.COM Logo

PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen booked under terrorism charges for speech at Asma Jahangir Conference

Dawn.com Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 09:55pm
<p>PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen delivers a speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday. — Photo: Twitter</p>

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen delivers a speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday. — Photo: Twitter

The police on Monday booked Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen under sections of terrorrism for “criticising heads and generals of the Pakistan Army” during a speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference.

The session on ‘Reluctance to Criminalise Enforced Disappearance and Arbitrary Detentions’ was also attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, activist Sammi Deen Baloch and former chief minister of Balochistan and chairperson of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal Akhtar Jan Mengal among others.

During his speech on Sunday, Pashteen had named national institutions behind the killings of people in former Fata areas under the policy of “state of exceptions” imposed on Pashtun.

He had said that since 2001, normal rules were changed and a new narrative about national security was built. The new regime targeted and terrorized every journalist, individual, and group that followed independent thinking.

The PTM leader had also said that MNA Ali Wazir was being denied a production order because of his free speech. He said media, courts, parliaments, and civil society were powerless to tackle the power targeting free thinking. “The only way out is resistance.”

In a tweet a day after the session, Pashteen said that a complaint, on charges of treason and intimidation, had only been registered against him for his speech at the conference.

The complaint shared by the PTM leader was registered at the Lahore Civil Lines police station by a citizen named Naeem Mirza. It said that during his speech, Pashteen criticised the heads and generals of the Pakistan Army and their role in the war against terror.

It stated that Pashteen tried to create resistance amongst the public against the armed forces and accused them of “genocide against Pashtuns”.

During the speech, the FIR added, 15 to 20 of Pashteen’s supporters chanted slogans against the army and tried to “provoke people against the armed forces and the state”.

The complaint invoked sections 124A (sedition), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It also included Section 11-X (responsibility for creating civil commotion) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

In response to the case against him, Pashteen tweeted that the voices of the right against oppression could not be suppressed by FIRs, prisons or propaganda, but the only solution “is to give justice”.

Meanwhile, MNA Mohsin Dawar condemned the FIR, calling it “beyond shameful”.

“Many others have said far more in recent protests than what Manzoor said in his speech. Yet he is being charged with sedition and ATA. The ridiculous FIR should be withdrawn,” he tweeted.

insaafian
Oct 24, 2022 09:20pm
enough is enough Neuts - stop it!
Reply Recommend 0
Swmm
Oct 24, 2022 09:22pm
Pakistani corrupt both moral and financial are responsible for pushtun blood.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 09:23pm
Terrorist politicians. IK is their role model.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Oct 24, 2022 09:27pm
Manzoor Pashteen doesn’t represent us Pashtuns. He is a true foreign funded agent.
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib Ali
Oct 24, 2022 09:35pm
Why are generals sacred cows? They are not above the law
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Oct 24, 2022 09:38pm
Repeat of 1972 is just months to a few years away. It's coming.
Reply Recommend 0
AllahDitta
Oct 24, 2022 09:39pm
I heard Manzoor Pashteen's speech in full. He was spot on. The Taliban are being given red carpets to walk on even as they murder our citizens, police, and soldiers. What kind of neutrals are these neutrals? They need to be neutered asap. Else they will destroy Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 24, 2022 09:40pm
He has every right to criticize these generals… respect is earned..
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2022 09:42pm
Will he suffer naked beatings too?
Reply Recommend 0
Bakht
Oct 24, 2022 09:43pm
Stop it neutrals. Or what Manzoor Pashteen is saying, the whole nation will demand.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 24, 2022 09:57pm
IK’s government is very intolerant.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Oct 24, 2022 09:58pm
Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir, are those men, who supports PDM, the FIR is must, and those who tirade against the institutions mustn’t be pardoned. Besides Manzoor Pashteen another man holding foreign minister portfolio tirade against an institution. He should also be booked like Manzoor Pashteen.
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad
Oct 24, 2022 10:02pm
He didn’t say anything wrong :) it was a bang on brutal truth by a brave man
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Oct 24, 2022 10:03pm
This is going to cost Pakistan its nation... A learned person like Mansoor will give draw the final end of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Koi Loan do
Oct 24, 2022 10:05pm
Please stop lecturing India now
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan
Oct 24, 2022 10:06pm
Total mockery of law...how come criticising some people is terrorism
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 24, 2022 10:10pm
What sort of country has Pakistan become where one cannot criticise an institution without risking being charged with terrorism?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Tanvir
Oct 24, 2022 10:19pm
I do not support what Manzoor said in his speech, but I am sure neutrals should fix themselves before there is a revolt against them.
Reply Recommend 0
tron
Oct 24, 2022 10:30pm
So the heads and generals are above criticism?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 10:32pm
Failed state Failed justice system Failed political system What else you want to know as the invisible hand of neutrals are behind working tirelessly Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Oct 24, 2022 10:32pm
Perfect Orwellian state.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 24, 2022 10:32pm
Wonder when NS, Khawaja Asif, and Bilawal will be booked for similar statements? Oh wait they were propped into government
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 24, 2022 10:32pm
Our generals need to face the reality.they are not above criticism.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 10:34pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

