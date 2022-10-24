DAWN.COM Logo

Rishi Sunak set to become UK’s first PM of Indian origin as rivals quit race

Reuters | AFP Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 06:35pm
<p>Britain’s Conservative MP Rishi Sunak walks next to his campaign headquarters in London, Britain, October 24. — Reuters</p>

Rishi Sunak will become British prime minister on Monday after other candidates quit the race to lead the Conservative Party, leaving him with the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.

Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.

He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.

“This decision is a historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,” Mordaunt said in a statement as she withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was due to be announced.

The pound and British government bond prices jumped briefly on news of Mordaunt’s withdrawal but soon returned to their previous levels.

Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, becomes Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months, tasked with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.

The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss would be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into a recession, dragged down by the surging cost of energy and food.

Britain has been locked in a state of perma-crisis ever since it voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, unleashing a battle at Westminster over the future of the country that remains unresolved to this today.

The latest bout of drama has drawn dismay in foreign capitals and ridicule from the world’s press.

Sunak came to national attention when, aged 39, he became finance minister under Johnson just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Britain, developing the successful furlough scheme.

The former Goldman Sachs analyst will be the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of Indian origin.

His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain’s former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after the Second World War.

After graduating from Oxford University, he went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

Economy in crisis

Sunak inherits a UK economy that was headed for a recession even before the recent turmoil triggered by Truss.

She resigned after her budget of tax cuts funded by debt sent shockwaves through markets, crashing the pound.

That caused the government to U-turn on most of its budget, including scaling back a cap on soaring energy bills that have contributed heavily to a cost-of-living crisis for tens of millions of Britons.

Data on Monday showed Britain’s economic downturn worsened in October, with private-sector output at a 21-month low.

“October’s flash PMI data showed the pace of economic decline gathering momentum after the recent political and financial market upheavals,” noted Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence that helped compile the figures.

“The heightened political and economic uncertainty has caused business activity to fall at a rate not seen since the global financial crisis in 2009 if pandemic lockdown months are excluded.”

Williamson added that upcoming data would likely show Britain already in recession.

The S&P Global/ CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index stood at 47.2 in October, below September’s level of 49.1.

A figure under 50 indicates a contraction.

The UK is not alone, however, with separate S&P data pointing to an “impending recession” in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy.

Comments (58)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
saada
Oct 24, 2022 06:24pm
Congratulations Rishi! Pride of south Asia and Africa. not just India
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Oct 24, 2022 06:25pm
Congrats Rishi. Indians are everywhere and shining
Reply Recommend 0
Wisdom wins
Oct 24, 2022 06:27pm
Triumph of the colonial citizens! Old British colonies can celebrate. India and Pakistan can't elect able leaders but the world select them as their leaders
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 06:27pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Oct 24, 2022 06:28pm
It’s official. Rishi Sunam to become Britains youngest Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Saj
Oct 24, 2022 06:29pm
Proud moment for Indians all over the world. What an achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Kamran
Oct 24, 2022 06:32pm
His paternal grandfather was from Gujranwala. Can't help but feel a petty sense of pleasure to see an Asian origin British PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 06:33pm
Wishing you the very best Mr. Sunak !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 24, 2022 06:35pm
A person of Indian origin becoming prime minister of the Great Britain is a matter of pride not only for India for also other South Asian people. The inevitable has happened. Congratulations to Rishi and his supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Oct 24, 2022 06:36pm
some one rightly said - the Empire strikes back . Surely he will bring the much needed change to UK scenario. Heres wishing him all the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Dilama
Oct 24, 2022 06:37pm
Very crazy decission by white people letting them rule by the 3rd world. In whole England no white to rule the UK now?
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 24, 2022 06:41pm
Many Tories believe he undermined two PMs, Johnson and Truss, to clear the way for himself and they are furious with him. Keep watching this space. The fun has only just begun.
Reply Recommend 0
Sensible Voice
Oct 24, 2022 06:41pm
Deepawali Gift for the UK!! A very competent person.
Reply Recommend 0
TrueTppl
Oct 24, 2022 06:41pm
This would be a victory for all Desi’s. British who ruled us for nearly 100 years and we were mere slaves for them. Tables have changed now to, Proud movement for whole Asian subcontinent.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Oct 24, 2022 06:42pm
Britishers ruled India, an Indian is set to rule Britain
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 24, 2022 06:46pm
UK needs fresh elections countrywide
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 24, 2022 06:46pm
Congratulation! Indian origin or any origin who cares. I hope he does good for the British people that is utmost important thing, we all need to do good for humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
SivaD
Oct 24, 2022 06:46pm
A Diwali gift!
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Oct 24, 2022 06:47pm
Congratulations Sunak! Road ahead will be difficult. We are sure that you succeed with flying colors.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 24, 2022 06:52pm
British people should have given Truss more time, Sunnak may not be the best PM a Hindu of Indian origin, I doubt British will relish that and will regret sooner or later.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Oct 24, 2022 06:54pm
Wow.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 24, 2022 06:55pm
Proud moment for India to see its origin as first asian PM of United Kibgdom
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 24, 2022 06:56pm
Portuguese prime minister António Costa is of Indian origin, now Rishi Sunak. no need to say anything about mega corporations all headed by Indians. only a matter of time before we have an American president of Indian origin
Reply Recommend 0
parwez
Oct 24, 2022 06:56pm
Well done Sunak it's about time we had an asian British prime minster.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Oct 24, 2022 06:57pm
Congratulation, Rushi Sunak . He will take care of England's Economy and country
Reply Recommend 0
Moen Bhat
Oct 24, 2022 06:57pm
What an amazing feat! Congratulations Rishi. Hope you remain unbiased towards Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 06:58pm
Tables are turned Rulers are ruled by the rulie
Reply Recommend 0
Aron
Oct 24, 2022 06:58pm
Must be quite a shock for current Pkistani political elite to see son of a migrant becoming British PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Oct 24, 2022 06:58pm
Happy Diwali
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 24, 2022 06:59pm
Why is Rishi Sunak so skinny.? He is of Punjabi ancestry. Punjabis usually are physically well built.
Reply Recommend 0
Sun
Oct 24, 2022 07:02pm
200 years they ruled us now its our turn
Reply Recommend 0
G. Din
Oct 24, 2022 07:02pm
READ & WEEP!
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Oct 24, 2022 07:03pm
Congratulations to the 1st Hindu PM of the UK. Happy Diwali! Good Luck and Fortune to the UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 07:04pm
India & Indians making headlines around the world. Congratulations to Rishi Sunak.. proud of you
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Oct 24, 2022 07:06pm
Goes to show you that freedom provides a platform where everything is possible. Kudos to Rishi Sunak.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan H. Jafri
Oct 24, 2022 07:07pm
Now it’s India’s turn to rule British.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Oct 24, 2022 07:07pm
Indians are the smartest people who are the saviour for so many countries and companies
Reply Recommend 0
Wellwisher
Oct 24, 2022 07:11pm
This should be a proud moment for indians as well as Pakistanis. This is our sweet revenge against colonial powers. Today one of our own is going to rule UK
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad - USA
Oct 24, 2022 07:12pm
Congrats to Rishi Sunak as next PM of UK, You changed the history of UK first PM and non-white and Indian origin and British borne, good luck and be successful in your new job. If I come to UK, I definitely would like to see you.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 24, 2022 07:15pm
He will have a tough time in office and loose the next general election.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 24, 2022 07:17pm
@Sun, He will be like "slumdog" and loyal to UK - masters.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Oct 24, 2022 07:18pm
It's a full circle now. An Indian is becoming a PM in UK, another one is VP in US, many others are holding key cabinet positions in Canada and other countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Oct 24, 2022 07:20pm
Business and money making for his family will override all other consideration for him. Any contract, deal, agreement or pact with India will be scrutinized by the MPs in his party and the opposition. Don't just listen to all the promises being made until now. After the sniff of power, people change quickly, and get corrupted by smell and color of Money.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 24, 2022 07:24pm
@SivaD, I hope he also doesn't resign. The party is very much split and not compromising. Cons of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2022 07:25pm
Like the previous two, won't last long either!
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Oct 24, 2022 07:28pm
Rishi is British and his job will be to make UK better. He is not the Indian representative to UK and will not act in a biased manner. This is what makes the UK great.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Oct 24, 2022 07:32pm
Resignation in 10 9 8 7......
Reply Recommend 0
Ambatir Abba
Oct 24, 2022 07:33pm
The beauty of Western democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
George Vincent
Oct 24, 2022 07:39pm
Massive achievement !
Reply Recommend 0
RS
Oct 24, 2022 07:39pm
Let's celebrate that a person of Indian descent from the subcontinent is going to be the PM of a country that once ruled us.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 24, 2022 07:40pm
Congratulation Rishi. All the best in your leadership South Asia rules
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Oct 24, 2022 07:40pm
I wonder what is happening in Leicester today ?
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Oct 24, 2022 07:45pm
Proud moment for South Asia as the son of soul is going to lead the west with eastern ethos.
Reply Recommend 0
roma
Oct 24, 2022 07:45pm
@saada, ...absolutely Sir ..... thank you brothers and sisters from beautiful Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Oct 24, 2022 07:48pm
Half Indian and half British PM of UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 24, 2022 07:48pm
unbelievable
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 07:54pm
Finally History is made. Congrats Mr. Rishi Sunak. Proud moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 07:54pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "Joke of the century" Yes, you are, indeed!
Reply Recommend 0

