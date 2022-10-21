DAWN.COM Logo

Country’s security not possible without strong economy: ex-NSA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 07:08am
<p>Former national security adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf (L) speaks at a seminar on “Significance of National Security Policy in the Changing Geo-Political Situation” at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy ISSI Twitter</p>

ISLAMABAD: Former national security adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday emphasised the need for strengthening the country’s economy by creating and maintaining robust economic growth and cautioned that Pakistan would neither be able to secure “military security nor human security” without ensuring a strong economy.

Dr Yusuf was speaking at a seminar on “Significance of National Security Policy in the Changing Geo-Political Situation” at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), a government funded think tank.

Dr Yusuf played a key role in putting together Pakistan’s first national security policy, which was launched in January. The policy recommended pursuit of ‘comprehensive national security’ encompassing economic, human, and traditional security for the “safety, security, dignity, and prosperity” of the people.

Pakistan’s economy has been in a deep crisis because of worsening current account deficit and rising inflation. The resumption of the IMF loan programme was expected to halt the slide, but the massive floods suffered by the country have washed away hopes of any economic revival.

The former NSA observed that Pakistan was short on foreign reserves. “There is a gap of $30-$35 billion for us to be sustainable. This gap has prevented us from having an independent foreign policy,” he maintained.

He believed that the situation could be improved by increasing investments, developing trained manpower, and attracting foreign direct investment.

The need for economic stability, Dr Yusuf said, has grown because the world was in a state of flux.

“We have to achieve economic stability in this messed up world,” he maintained.

The former NSA worried that the situation here could worsen as the country was transitioning from a food secure state to a food insecure state.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2022

Justice
Oct 21, 2022 09:00am
Look who showed up. Big salute to Moeed's infinite wisdom. Where was it when he was IK's adviser during IK's tenure as PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 21, 2022 09:00am
Is Moeed still in Pakistan? I thought he returned to his country - USA.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 21, 2022 09:05am
these people just give only lecture when not in power and when in power just enjoy the privilege life.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Oct 21, 2022 09:08am
"Country’s security not possible without strong economy: ex-NSA". Please tell us something new.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 21, 2022 09:12am
Thank you US national for showing your concerns for our security
Reply Recommend 0

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chastening comments
Updated 21 Oct, 2022

Chastening comments

INDIA has built a slick, PR-backed image of itself as a ‘shining’ country, a sort of giant amongst nations. But...
Fuelled by impunity
21 Oct, 2022

Fuelled by impunity

IN pointing out a land grab by the two biggest real estate giants in the land, a report of the auditor general of...
Lahore’s challenges
21 Oct, 2022

Lahore’s challenges

LAHORE is bursting at the seams, and is now offensively deformed. Can the new Master Plan-2050 for the city approved...
Pakistan vs India
20 Oct, 2022

Pakistan vs India

MERELY days after news outlets across the border reported that the Indian cricket board was open to sending their...
Questionable acquittal
20 Oct, 2022

Questionable acquittal

IN Pakistan, while convicts from poor families are sent to the gallows, the rich and powerful accused of committing...
Reforms in power sector
20 Oct, 2022

Reforms in power sector

THE eyewash of ‘drastic’ measures approved by the federal cabinet in the name of power-sector ‘reforms’...