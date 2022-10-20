Islamabad police chief orders probe into Chak Shahzad firing incident, suspends two officials

Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday took notice of a firing incident in the capital and ordered action against those involved after a video of two men indulging in aerial firing in the capital’s Chak Shahzad area was shared on social media.

In the video clip of the incident, a man, clad in shalwar kameez, is seen shooting in the air amid a melee of people. Meanwhile, another man in a similar attire and equipped with another gun out of a black pickup truck parked by the roadside but is stopped by a third man.

While the firing is ongoing, a policeman reaches the spot and tries to stop the shooter. Soon after, the men are seen fleeing the scene.

Islamabad police said the capital’s inspector general of police (IGP) had taken notice of the incident in the remits of Shahzad Town police station and suspended the area’s deputy superintendent of police and station house officer.

He also directed the deputy inspector general (operations) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, capital police said in a tweet, adding that the IGP had further instructed the DIG (operations) and senior superintendent of police (operations) to arrest those involved in the firing within 24 hours.

“Strict action will be taken against those interfering in the construction work,” the tweet said.

According to the police’s public relations officer, the incident was linked to a dispute between two housing societies and village folk from Islamabad’s Taramri area.