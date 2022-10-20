DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad police chief orders probe into Chak Shahzad firing incident, suspends two officials

Dawn.com | Munawer Azeem Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 07:16pm
<p>A screengrab showing a man firing into the air in what is identified as Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area. — Screengrab via Twitter</p>

A screengrab showing a man firing into the air in what is identified as Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area. — Screengrab via Twitter

Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday took notice of a firing incident in the capital and ordered action against those involved after a video of two men indulging in aerial firing in the capital’s Chak Shahzad area was shared on social media.

In the video clip of the incident, a man, clad in shalwar kameez, is seen shooting in the air amid a melee of people. Meanwhile, another man in a similar attire and equipped with another gun out of a black pickup truck parked by the roadside but is stopped by a third man.

While the firing is ongoing, a policeman reaches the spot and tries to stop the shooter. Soon after, the men are seen fleeing the scene.

Islamabad police said the capital’s inspector general of police (IGP) had taken notice of the incident in the remits of Shahzad Town police station and suspended the area’s deputy superintendent of police and station house officer.

He also directed the deputy inspector general (operations) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, capital police said in a tweet, adding that the IGP had further instructed the DIG (operations) and senior superintendent of police (operations) to arrest those involved in the firing within 24 hours.

“Strict action will be taken against those interfering in the construction work,” the tweet said.

According to the police’s public relations officer, the incident was linked to a dispute between two housing societies and village folk from Islamabad’s Taramri area.

NoVoice
Oct 20, 2022 07:31pm
Commend the bravery of the policeman! These men risk their lives daily dealing with lawless and rude pakistanis who all think law does not apply to them but others.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Oct 20, 2022 07:50pm
The police was seen pushing one man in the pickup and allowing to escape
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 20, 2022 08:00pm
What is meant by "has taken the notice"? It is his duty, he is paid for it. Absence of law and order, reflects his incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 08:02pm
This is PDM rule, chaos
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 08:10pm
All those in the car should get 30 years imprisonment.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 08:12pm
Islamabad IG was being fired for mega corruption but PML N kept him to do their dirty work for them. He is incompetent as well.
Reply Recommend 0

