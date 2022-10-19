DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 19, 2022

Convicts in Bilkis Bano case ‘fast-tracked’ for early release

Monitoring Desk Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 10:16am

THE Indian government had worked with the government of Gujarat state to fast-track the release of 11 men serving life terms for raping a Muslim woman, Bilkis Bano, and killing her family in 2002, according to NDTV.

A minister, defending the decision, said: “When the government and the concerned people have taken the decision, I don’t find anything wrong in it as it is a process of law.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said “there is a provision” for release of convicts who have spent “quite some time” in jail.

The move had sparked outrage among opposition circles, with legal experts questioning the application of the law for premature release to convicts sentenced for a “heinous, grave and serious” crime.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party over the decision, saying the BJP had confirmed a notion that it was an “anti-women” party.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
T-man
Oct 19, 2022 10:08am
Modi's shinning India.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 19, 2022 10:17am
Rapists, killers, hate mongers are the heroes of Republic of India. BJP run this giant country has lowest level of tolerance and shame in their nature.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2022 10:29am
THE Indian government had worked with the government of Gujarat state to fast-track the release of 11 men serving life terms for raping a Muslim woman, Bilkis Bano, and killing her family in 2002, according to NDTV. All 11 must be RSS criminals, hence the preferential treatment.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2022 10:30am
THE Indian government had worked with the government of Gujarat state to fast-track the release of 11 men serving life terms for raping a Muslim woman, Bilkis Bano, and killing her family in 2002, according to NDTV. They were acting on Modi's orders, so he is helping them out now.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2022 10:32am
@Hope786, Rapists, killers, hate mongers are the heroes of Republic of India. BJP run this giant country has lowest level of tolerance and shame in their nature. Not even a 'country' but a union of 24 seperate, individually distinct nations, confined into one unatural boundary, just like soviet union was.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Oct 19, 2022 10:33am
In USA for such heinous crime you will get 200 years!
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Oct 19, 2022 10:36am
These people for whom "provision" has been made smashed the head of a 3 year old against rocks in order to kill her in front of her pregnant mother. Then again, precedent has also been set in this particular country for similar people to become prime minister. It is the people themselves who gladly make such provision.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 19, 2022 10:39am
You will have to pay the price sooner or later
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 19, 2022 10:40am
Modi = Minority killer
Reply Recommend 0
tell the truth
Oct 19, 2022 11:02am
I dont understand NDTV concern if justice is fast tracked. Shouldn't it be. Question is whether release violated any law ? They were released as per 1992 remission law.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakpro
Oct 19, 2022 11:36am
Now give them jobs in the government. Rapists and murderers are a trademark of Indian government.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blurred lines
19 Oct, 2022

Blurred lines

IN a ‘normal’ democracy, fair and transparent elections can neutralise pre-poll bellicosity and smooth the way...
Postponed again
Updated 19 Oct, 2022

Postponed again

THE people of Karachi, unfortunately, will be deprived of an elected local government for the foreseeable future....
Crime-fighting app
19 Oct, 2022

Crime-fighting app

IT is welcome to note that the Sindh police are opting for modern technology in order to address the epidemic of...
Imran’s victory
Updated 18 Oct, 2022

Imran’s victory

THE voters have sent their message through the ballot box, and it appears that the majority is still with Imran ...
Looming wheat crisis
18 Oct, 2022

Looming wheat crisis

BAD policy choices from the past have trampled out a pathway through the country’s golden wheat fields that takes...
Promising performance
18 Oct, 2022

Promising performance

IT was a loss by the narrowest of margins which ended Pakistan’s inspiring run at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. A...