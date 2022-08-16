DAWN.COM Logo

Bilkis Bano gangrape: 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment released from jail in Indian Gujarat

Scroll Staff Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 07:04pm
Bilkis Bano with her husband. — Atul Yadav/ PTI

Bilkis Bano with her husband. — Atul Yadav/ PTI

Eleven men sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case were released on Monday from a Godhra jail after the Gujarat government approved their application under its remission policy, reported The Indian Express.

Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar told the newspaper that the government considered their remission application as the convicts had served 14 years in jail as well as due to other factors such as “age, nature of the crime, behaviour in prison”.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped on March 3, 2002, during the riots in Gujarat. She was 19 and pregnant at the time. Fourteen members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were murdered by the rioters near Ahmedabad. One of the men snatched the girl from her mother’s arms and smashed her head on a rock.

More than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died in the 2002 riots. Bano’s case was one of the most horrific episodes of the large-scale violence.

Visuals shared on social media on Tuesday showed the convicts being greeted with sweets by their relatives after they were released. Relatives also touched their feet for blessings.

The accused men were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in 2008.

On Monday, Kumar explained that according to law, a life term means serving at least 14 years in prison and after that convicts can apply for remission. Kumar said that the government takes a call on premature release on the basis of eligibility as well as the recommendation of the prison advisory committee and the district legal authorities.

One of the convicts, Radheshyam Shah, had approached the Supreme Court for remission after serving 14 years in prison, reported PTI. In May, the Supreme Court asked the Gujarat government to decide on the application after which it formed a panel to look into the matter, said Panchmahal District Collector Sujal Mayatra, who headed the committee.

“A committee formed a few months back took a unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case,” he said. “The recommendation was sent to the state government, and yesterday we received the orders for their release.”

‘Hope of the victim in the system diminishes’

Shamshad Pathan, a lawyer representing the victims of the riots, told PTI that a large number of convicts who have committed less heinous crimes than the accused men in the gang-rape case continue to languish in jails without any remission.

“When a government takes such a decision the hope of the victim in the system diminishes,” he added. “Even when the Supreme Court directed the Gujarat government to consider their remission, it should have considered against the remission rather than allowing it.”

Bano’s husband, Yakub Rasul, told PTI that he came to know about the release of the convicts from the media.

“We had no knowledge about when they [convicts] processed their application and which judgement the state government took into consideration,” Rasul said. “All we want to do is pray for the peace of the souls of our near and dear ones we lost their lives in the riots. Every day we remember those who were killed in the incident, including our daughter.”

On May 4, 2017, the Bombay High Court had upheld the January 2008 verdict that sentenced the 11 convicts to life imprisonment. The bench, however, had said that since the convicts had already spent four and half years in custody before the trial, they should be let go.

In April 2019, the Supreme Court had directed the Gujarat government to give Rs50 lakh to Bano as compensation, along with a job and accommodation of her choice. It was reportedly the highest compensation on record given to a rape survivor in India.

This story originally appeared on *Scroll.in and has been reproduced with permission.*

Kiwi
Aug 16, 2022 03:17pm
Well not surprising. After all this is a norm now in India. The minorities rights are being crushed and even the courts are supporting this to take place.
Sid
Aug 16, 2022 03:21pm
Shocking - this is the India we don’t want to see
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Aug 16, 2022 03:24pm
I'm not surprised....
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Aug 16, 2022 03:25pm
Shocked? Yes, but surprised? No...!!
ALIG
Aug 16, 2022 03:25pm
That's a normal day in India. Why this is even a news. Just wait when 100s of Indians will come and defend this rape by talking about Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Aug 16, 2022 03:26pm
And Hindutva trolls have the guts talking about minorities in Pakistan. You cowards should bury your heads in sand and never come out of it. What kind of human smashes the head of a child against rock after murdering her entire family ? Only cowards do who can only take on poor defenceless minorities.
Ghayur
Aug 16, 2022 03:26pm
Modi was the main culprit behind those riot's
kp
Aug 16, 2022 03:27pm
Good verdict according to the available rules and guidelines.
Dr. Won Tu Hu
Aug 16, 2022 03:30pm
Shining India.
funnyman
Aug 16, 2022 03:31pm
A state favoring rapists and murderers? But wait, this is India, the world capital for rape, so OF COURSE they will receive special treatment
Kuku
Aug 16, 2022 03:32pm
This may embolden others, why the lienency?
Mansoor Khan
Aug 16, 2022 03:37pm
India rewarded the biggest culprit of the Gujrat riots, Modi, with premiership. That man, instead, should have been in jail.
AZAM AKBAR
Aug 16, 2022 03:45pm
Sad, very sad.
MZJ
Aug 16, 2022 03:45pm
Aisa hai mera India!
pasta
Aug 16, 2022 03:47pm
This is the reason why India is considered the gang rape capital of the world. Their ruler is no different from these animals.
Bhikari.pk
Aug 16, 2022 03:49pm
Justice done to imprisoned innocents.
Fastrash
Aug 16, 2022 03:52pm
Sadly same happened to the killers of innocents in broad daylight in SAhiwal. They all walked free!
insaafian
Aug 16, 2022 03:55pm
@Kuku, that was the point - India is heading towards a genocide. The world will watch and see and then have a convenient outrage whilst Arabs still trade with India.
ahm
Aug 16, 2022 03:57pm
India will divide further, it’s inevitable now
Ejaz
Aug 16, 2022 04:00pm
The peak of cowardice is smashing a child's head against a Rock, just shows how insecure Indian men feel.
M. Saeed
Aug 16, 2022 04:01pm
And, the main instigator was the CM Gujarat, who was proscribed entry in the US due to this horrible crime but, now he is the cruel PM of India and de-proscribed!!!
SkyHawk
Aug 16, 2022 04:01pm
True face of India
salman
Aug 16, 2022 04:09pm
Nothing surprising from India
AJ
Aug 16, 2022 04:11pm
What else was the expectation ? Rape is the new norm in india ..
Hamed
Aug 16, 2022 04:17pm
@Ghayur , true. Now he is prime Minister! Great system.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 04:21pm
Mockery of justice, law, equality, fairness amid exposure of the true face of India under racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, wicked and biased Modi and his fascist, crooked, corrupt, cruel, cunning, crafty, crazy and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies, before the whole world.
Bunny
Aug 16, 2022 04:29pm
nice to read such things. the faith in judiciary is restored by citizens at such public announcemnts.
HinduKush
Aug 16, 2022 04:31pm
@Bhikari.pk, 'Justice' was done with the inhabitants of gangadesh for a thousand years by foreign rulers as well.
Shaun
Aug 16, 2022 04:44pm
Good decision by the Gujarat Government.
sameer
Aug 16, 2022 04:48pm
Can not imagine the horror, and loosing fourteen family members. Hope such incident does not repeat.
Ali B
Aug 16, 2022 04:52pm
An openly discriminatory and shameful decision by the courts and Gujarat gov't. Must be condemned by all who believe in humanity and justice
Unicorn
Aug 16, 2022 04:58pm
The rape and genocide crimes in our own country is not even report by 0.01% ... And here we are pointing fingers!
Aslam Khan - USA
Aug 16, 2022 05:07pm
Unbelievable.
Dr Malaria Madman
Aug 16, 2022 05:22pm
@Ghayur , prove it?
Mohd Abdul
Aug 16, 2022 06:23pm
@Ejaz, The peak of cowardice is also when kids and women are burnt alive. Both are wrong but one is instigator.
Syed Ali
Aug 16, 2022 06:23pm
These murderers qualify to get elected to assemblies on BJP tickets.
Haq
Aug 16, 2022 06:52pm
Modi, butcher of Gujarat.
Dependent Foreign Policy
Aug 16, 2022 07:08pm
Very bad decesion. Loopholes of laws r used for political gains.
Kris
Aug 16, 2022 07:13pm
Life imprisoned convicts being released after 14 years is the norm, and has been for many years. These are not the first convicts to be released under that norm, and won't be the last. Perhaps there is a need to revisit this. But in this case, law just followed its course.
T-man
Aug 16, 2022 07:21pm
This is a part making India a developed country by Modi. By standing on the bodies of Muslims and rape victims.
Asgar khan
Aug 16, 2022 07:30pm
Like you guys are after Modi Ji on that scale all your leaders should be in jail for life for crimes committed by ordinary people
Cye
Aug 16, 2022 08:58pm
Shame on India.
