Two women killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in India

AFP Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 01:20pm

NEW DELHI: Indian police said on Wednesday they have arrested three people including a man claiming to be an occult practitioner for allegedly killing two women as human sacrifices in the belief they would become rich.

A couple in financial difficulties paid Mohammed Shafi 300,000 rupees ($3,640) to “arrange” two victims who he then “brutally abused and killed” in separate rituals three months apart, police spokesman Pramod Kumar said.

Shafi told the couple, Bhagaval Singh and wife Laila from the southern state of Kerala, that the “human sacrifice was the way to great riches”, police said.

Shafi, described by police as a “sexual pervert” who was previously accused of rape, “enticed” the first victim to Singh’s home in June on the pretext of a role in a local movie.

Investigators say Shafi then convinced the couple to take part in a second sacrifice in September after they complained their fortunes had not changed.

“We were already investigating the case of the first missing woman when we found that the last mobile phone location of (another) woman who went missing in September was also around the couple’s home,” Kumar said.

Both women made a living selling lottery tickets door-to-door. Their mutilated bodies were buried in the couple’s compound. Police are now investigating if Shafi was also involved in other cases.

Neighbours of Singh, who described himself as a traditional healer, told the Hindustan Times newspaper that “it was difficult for them to believe he was a party to gory murders”.

“Many people used to come here for treatment for fractures, bruises and other such ailments. We never suspected anything foul and he was well mannered as well,” Gopan K. told the daily.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2022

