Malala to visit flood-hit areas today

Dawn Report Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 08:36am

KARACHI: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai retur­ned to Pakistan on Tuesday to meet with flood victims, just over a decade after she was shot and injured by militants in Swat.

The timing of Ms Yousafzai’s return is bittersweet, as it coincides with an uptick in incidents of violence in her hometown — with large numbers protesting the resurgence of militancy there.

This is only her second visit to the country since she was flown out for life-saving treatment in October 2012.

She landed in Karachi alongside her father Ziaud­din Yousafzai on Tuesday, two days after the 10th anniversary of the attempt on her life, and is expected to travel to areas devastated by unprecedented monsoon flooding today (Wednesday).

The visit is a bid to “help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid”, her organisation, Malala Fund, said in a statement.

Earlier, Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support flood relief efforts and “protect the wellbeing of girls and young women in Pakistan”.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022

Constantine
Oct 12, 2022 09:08am
She will go to flood hit area and whisper sweet nothings into the ears of the afflicted people.
Reply Recommend 0
Iltaf khokhar
Oct 12, 2022 09:23am
Good to see her back.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Oct 12, 2022 09:30am
Who cares and who is she !! Irrelevant.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 12, 2022 09:31am
Malala is a very brave young lady to return to Pakistan. She did not have to. Her safety is important.
Reply Recommend 0

