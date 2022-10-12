DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

Rivals making ‘dirty videos’ to malign me: Imran

Amjad Mahmood Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 07:44am
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Nankana Sahib on Tuesday. — PTI/Twitter
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Nankana Sahib on Tuesday. — PTI/Twitter

LAHORE: In a pre-emptive move to counter the impact of ‘indecent’ video clips allegedly prepared by his opponents to stop his “revolution”, former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed the ruling coalition was allegedly making ‘deep fake’ videos to malign him and his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“All of the thieves have joined hands to defame me and my party… they are making [my] dirty videos [through the use of] deep fake technology,” Imran Khan said in Nankana Sahib during a political gathering.

“The videos will be shown to the public… but they will fail to achieve the objective,” he said, adding that the government could stoop to every low but it would not be able to stop his long march.

Mr Khan also shared some ‘deep fake’ audio clips of the Sharif family with the audience. In one clip, Nawaz Sharif was speaking against himself, while in another Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was speaking ill of his brother, whereas in the third clip, Maryam Nawaz was praising Imran Khan. “Just for fun – 100 per cent fake” was written on these clips while they were being played by Imran Khan to prove his point about the deepfake technology.

The PTI chief also referred to the recent audio clips leaked to the social and mainstream media and said that he will go to court for an inquiry into the audio leaks.

The former premier said that he wanted to find out which spy agency was responsible for tapping the secure phone line of the prime minister’s official office and added that “surveillance of the premier was fine” but leaking these clips was criminal.

Referring to the money laundering case registered against him and some other PTI leaders by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he said that the ruling coalition was treating him like a hostile element by registering cases against him and his aides.

About the cipher, the PTI chairman said that he wanted to thank the incumbent government for bringing the cipher into the limelight. He, however, added that the commission to investigate the issue should include “credible judges” as those who were “part of the foreign conspiracy are not competent to make the commission” over the issue.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asli Khan
Oct 12, 2022 08:18am
The dirty family of PMLN must not do this. Their history is not so clean and they will be very much in hot waters.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 12, 2022 08:20am
Where there is smoke there must be fire
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 12, 2022 08:20am
You can fool all people some of the time, some people all the time but you cannot fool all people all the time
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...