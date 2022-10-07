DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 08, 2022

Swat residents warn of vigilantism if terror activities not reined in

Fazal Khaliq Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 08:34pm
<p>A large number of people take part in a protest against recent wave of terror in Swat on Friday. — Photo by author</p>

A large number of people take part in a protest against recent wave of terror in Swat on Friday. — Photo by author

A large number of people took to the streets in Swat on Friday demanding of the government to take decisive action against “anti-peace elements” in the valley while warning that they might take up arms to tackle terrorists if the authorities failed to play their due role.

The demonstrators gathered at Matta Chowk in the Khwazakhela tehsil of Swat this afternoon. It was the sixth protest by the locals since the resurfacing of the terror activities in the month of August.

The protest was jointly organised by two local organisations — Swat Olasi Pasoon and Swat Quami Jirga. A large number of people, including the youth and elders, with leaders of different political parties excepting the PTI took part in the protest.

The protesters said they would no longer tolerate terror activities as well as the presence of terrorists in the valley. They also called out the government for allegedly blocking internet in most parts of Swat.

“The law enforcement agencies and the state institutions must keep in their minds that the people of Swat are peace loving and they will never tolerate terrorism on their land in any form and by anyone,” said PkMAP leader, Sher Bahadar, as he addressed the protesters.

Swat residents take part in a protest at Matta chowk in Khwazakhela tehsil on Friday. — Photo by author
Swat residents take part in a protest at Matta chowk in Khwazakhela tehsil on Friday. — Photo by author

They claimed that the state institutions had blocked internet in the major parts of Swat, causing hardships to thousands of students.

Some protesters warned the authorities of acting as vigilantes if they spotted any terrorist in the valley.

“We also want the law enforcement agencies to vacate all educational institutes in Swat so that our youth can properly get education,” said Dr. Amjad, one of the protesters.

“If someone thinks the people of Swat would flee their land and allow terrorists to settle in the valley, it is their misconception. It’s a united call from each one of us when we say no to terrorism,” said Vice President of Swat Traders Federation, Dr Khalid Mehmood.

Similarly, Swat Qaumi Jirga member Sher Shah Khan said that the people of Swat were surprised that the terrorists allegedly wanted to enforce Islam in the valley, despite the fact that people in Swat were strict followers of the religion.

“Islam can never be imposed through terrorism,” he said, adding that the people of Swat would not step back until all militants were eliminated from the valley.

Local leaders including SQJ member Mukhtyar Yousafzai, Fawad Bacha, Mazhar Azad, ANP district Swat president Ayoub Asharey and other elders of the area also addressed the rally.

They said they would organise another protest in Charbagh tehsil of Swat next Friday.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sane
Oct 07, 2022 08:41pm
PTI governance failure
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 07, 2022 08:44pm
The peace deal entails that Swat go back to the TTP. This fact will come out in the open, once the new COAS takes over.
Reply Recommend 0
Logical
Oct 07, 2022 08:47pm
National Security, the economy and everything else has been put at stake. This political drama and governance are going to take in Country apart.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakhtoon plus Texan
Oct 07, 2022 08:55pm
All this will lead to disintegration. Inevitable! Times ahead are decisive.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 07, 2022 09:04pm
This region has been ignored for decades and I wonder what the Army is doing seeing as they are the 6th largest in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 07, 2022 09:39pm
so incompetemt KPK govt is just there to organize free rides of helicopter to Imran Niazi only? after 18th amendments, police is a provincial matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 07, 2022 10:19pm
People of kpk blames neutrals for all this!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...
‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...