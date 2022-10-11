DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 11, 2022

Dar leaves for US for annual meetings of IMF, World Bank

Tahir Sherani Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 12:47pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar left for a visit to the United States on Tuesday, the finance ministry said.

During his visit, the minister will attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He is also expected to hold direct talks with their officials.

A day earlier, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to complete the IMF programme with all its conditions in an honourable manner and meet all repayment obligations to multilaterals, bond holders and Paris Club creditors.

He said the ninth review with the IMF was scheduled for October 25 and ruled out any consideration for renegotiating the IMF agreement when it was in the last leg of its completion.

He also shared that Pakistan was seeking a rescheduling of bilateral debt, which now stands at around $27 billion. However, he ruled out rescheduling of international debt from wealthy western nations under Paris Club, multilaterals and international sovereign bonds.

The minister said there was no point in Paris Club rescheduling debt because the overall debt to these creditors was no more than 11 per cent of total foreign debt and debt relief over the year would be less than $1.2bn. Pakistan owes Paris Club countries a combined sum of around $10.7bn.

“When we are going to arrange $32-34bn for external payments, another $1.2bn is no big issue,” Dar said.

The finance minister’s visit comes as Pakistan deals with the aftermath of the devastating floods which have affected nearly 33 million people and displaced 7.9m.

The World Bank has forecast Pakistan’s economic growth rate at 2pc this year and warned that 2.5 to 4pc of the population or about 10m people could fall below the poverty line owing to the combined impact of devastating floods and historic inflation.

IMF and PDL

Last month, the government had reduced the prices of all petroleum products for the next fortnight by around 5pc — reversing a policy of raising prices monthly through added levies to ensure enhanced revenues as agreed with the IMF.

Dar had said at the time that imposing additional levies was not justified as the country struggled with catastrophic floods that have inflicted at least $30bn in damages.

“I have been dealing with the IMF for the last 25 years; I will deal with it,” he said, referring to any potential reservations by the lender.

Dar’s statement had come in response to his predecessor Miftah Ismail’s criticism, who termed the move to slash fuel prices by reducing levy sans IMF approval as “reckless”.

The IMF’s resident representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz, had said in response to a question about the cut that policy commitments made by the government to resume the support programme continue to apply.

She had said policy discussions, including how to target support to those affected by the floods while maintaining macroeconomic stability, would commence in the coming weeks after the damage assessment report became available.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 11, 2022 12:21pm
Tell to IMF and World Bank to open a permanent office in Pakistan at least a huge money save on these trips.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 11, 2022 12:46pm
This govt has spent more on travelling and official visits then on its own people. What a mockery.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 11, 2022 12:47pm
Another official visit, another abuse of public funds, astonishing how these people can get away with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 11, 2022 12:51pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...
Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.