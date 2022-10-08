DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 08, 2022

Higher food prices fuel weekly inflation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2022 Updated October 8, 2022 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: The inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), slightly rose 0.29 per cent week-on-week for the period ended on Oct 6 due to an increase in food prices, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the SPI posted an increase of 29.44pc largely driven by food and the highest-ever energy prices.

Before this, the highest ever year-on-year increase in the SPI was 45.50pc recorded for the week ending on Sept 1 and 44.58pc for the week ending on Aug 25, 42.70pc in the week ending on Sept 8 and 42.31pc in the week ending on Aug 18.

The latest data shows that the SPI slightly went up on a week-on-week basis, mainly because of the increase in prices of tomatoes and onions and other vegetables.

The average Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation will rise to an average of 23pc in FY23 from 12.2pc in FY22 due to higher domestic energy prices, flood disruptions, and the weaker rupee, predicted by World Bank in its October 2022 Pakistan Development Upd­ate: Inflation and the Poor.

The SBP has been tightening its monetary policy to contain surging inflation and the rupee’s rapid depreciation. Since September 2021, the central bank has increased the policy rate by a cumulative 800 bps to reach 15pc, the highest rate since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Soaring vegetable prices due to damage to standing crops and a massive hike in electricity rates have also contributed to higher prices. The damage to standing crops will push up the prices of vegetables in the coming weeks.

The International Monetary Fund said in its country’s staff report that the average CPI inflation was expected to surge to 20pc in the current financial year, while core inflation would also remain elevated due to higher energy prices and the rupee’s decline.

During the week under review, the prices of 17 out of 51 items increased, 14 decreased, and 20 remained stable.

In the food items WoW basis, the prices of tomatoes rose 27.40pc, onions 10.22pc, bananas 2.24pc and powdered milk 1.18pc.

In the non-food items, electricity declined for Q 1 (64.23pc) and LPG (3.82pc).

On a year-on-year basis, the items whose prices jumped the most included tomatoes (305.60pc), onions (167.80pc), diesel (92.08pc), petrol (76.07pc), pulse gram (70.02pc), pulse masoor (64.65pc), cooking oil 5 litre (61.43pc), mustard oil (61.21pc), washing soap (60.68pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (57.66pc), pulse mash (55.50pc), vegetable ghee 1 kg (55.37pc) and pulse moong (48.34pc).

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...
Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...