DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 01, 2022

September inflation eases slightly to 23.18pc

Tahir Sherani Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 03:14pm

Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reduced slightly to 23.18 per cent year-on-year in September, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Saturday.

Last month, headline inflation had reached 27.26pc — the highest in 49 years. In September 2021, inflation stood at 9pc.

Inflation in September was driven by a double-digit increase in almost all sub-indices, especially transport and perishable food items.

The latest data showed that inflation decreased 1.15pc month-on-month.

According to the PBS, in September, urban and rural inflation increased to 21.2pc and 26.12pc year-on-year, respectively.

Index-wise increase in inflation YoY:

  • Transport: 64.49pc
  • Perishable food items: 50.30pc
  • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco: 32.67pc
  • Restaurants and hotels: 28.81pc
  • Non-perishable food items: 28.76pc
  • Furnishing and household equipment maintenance: 25.06pc
  • Miscellaneous goods and services: 22.86pc
  • Recreation and culture: 22.76pc
  • Clothing and footwear: 17.7pc
  • Health: 13.77pc
  • Education: 9.97pc
  • Housing and utilities: 3.37pc
  • Communication: 1.29pc

PBS data showed that top commodities contributing to YoY inflation included tomatoes which saw over 128pc rise, pulse Masoor which saw rates rise by more than 78pc and motor fuel which increased by up to 90pc.

Last month, analysts had told Dawn that inflation was expected to slow down from its decades-high level following more than a one-third drop in international oil prices since June.

In its Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for September, the finance ministry said Pakistan was facing a severe economic and humanitarian crisis due to the devastating floods this year.

The government was alleviating the effects of the rupee’s depreciation and agricultural destruction by prompt measures, including countering price speculation and providing sufficient supplies by allowing trade from neighbouring countries, it said.

“Still, the risk of second-round effects of recent inflationary shocks persists which may work themselves through the markets. It can also be observed that in recent years, the month of August shows a positive seasonality in the MoM (month-on-month) inflation rate. All in all, September may show a halt to the recent drastic accelerations of the YoY inflation rate,” it added.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...
Avenfield relief
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Avenfield relief

Accountability cannot continue to be treated like a revolving door in which politicians can be shoved in or pulled out on a whim.
Dar’s plans
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Dar’s plans

For starters, the country doesn’t have spare dollars to burn.
Another targeted attack
30 Sep, 2022

Another targeted attack

WEDNESDAY’S deadly attack on three Chinese-origin individuals in Karachi’s Saddar area demonstrates the threat...