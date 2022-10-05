DAWN.COM Logo

'Eager to meet my father': Maryam departs for London to reunite with Nawaz

Adnan Sheikh Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 01:23pm
<p>PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrives at Allama Iqbal International Airport to depart for London on Wednesday morning. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz left for London on Wednesday to reunite with her father PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, who left Pakistan for the United Kingdom on medical grounds in 2019 and has remained there ever since.

The development comes a day after Maryam's passport was returned by the Lahore High Court's (LHC) office of the deputy registrar (judicial) in light of directives issued by a full bench. The court had directed officials to return her passport which she had surrendered in 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It also comes after Maryam's conviction in the Aven­field apartments reference was overturned by the Islamabad High Court, which now paves the way for her to contest any upcoming election.

"I am eager to meet my father," Maryam told reporters as she arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

The PML-N leader said she was "thankful to Almighty Allah that I am finally going to meet my father". "I cannot wait for my plane to land and to meet my father," she said.

Talking to reporters, her husband, retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, said Maryam would look after her father in London and also supervise his medical treatment.

"She will also hold detailed discussions on the current political situation," Safdar added.

Maryam was first placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference while her name was added to the no-fly list again in 2020 in connection to the investigation in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Her name was struck off the ECL in April this year after the government introduced significant changes to the rules controlling citizens’ exit from the country in an attempt to end the practice of keeping people on the no-fly list for years and even for over a decade.

Hasnain Haque
Oct 05, 2022 12:53pm
What a liar, so much for if someone even gave me my passport on a plate, I would not accept it. Every time this woman opens her mouth, she lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 05, 2022 12:54pm
Supervise his medical treatment, is she a doctor now, there is nothing wrong with her father.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad S
Oct 05, 2022 12:55pm
All this was quite expected and foretold!! No surprises here. Everything going according to script
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 05, 2022 12:55pm
What a travesty for Pakistan, thieves are roaming free whilst the poor languish in Jails.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 05, 2022 12:56pm
What a mockery of justice. Thank you Neutrals for selecting and imposing these gems on us. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 12:57pm
Birds of the feathers, always flock together.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 01:01pm
How do they do this with a straight face?
Reply Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Oct 05, 2022 01:01pm
How can a person, who is charged by NAB for involvement in the money laundering and embezzlement can travel abroad freely. Who are the judges, who let Maryam Safdar escape the country under their protection. One by one absconders are allowed to leave the country to evade charges and convictions and are alloed to enjoy their lives abroad. JIT should be formed immediately to investigate the matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 05, 2022 01:04pm
Great Now she’ll enjoy the loot of billions with her father and brothers and high life while poor Pakistanis are suffering from floods
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 05, 2022 01:05pm
She better keep a low profile - what happened to her slave is the same thing she can expect herself!
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Oct 05, 2022 01:05pm
Supervise Nawaz's treatment??? Who was doing that till now??? And is he really having some treatment??
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 05, 2022 01:06pm
Please leave us alone and stay there
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 05, 2022 01:10pm
Looks like emulation of BB's return is in play!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 05, 2022 01:11pm
Breaking news! Nawaz is having medical treatment? Would have been good if he had told the courts this to avoid being declared an absconder?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 05, 2022 01:12pm
Thats great, she can also help him in his appeal to UK courts to not cancel his UK visa.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 05, 2022 01:13pm
I thought she said she won't accept her passport even if it was offered on a tray? Guess they didn't offer it on a tray!
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Oct 05, 2022 01:13pm
So eventually "Neutrals" found the real medicine for increasing the blood platelets. I am sure cost of those medicines will be quite expensive. I wish neutrals pay same kind of attention to the poor people of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Oct 05, 2022 01:13pm
And to be united with her son and daughter in law. To be united with her two brothers and their families. To be united with her Avenfield Apartments.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 05, 2022 01:15pm
I would not ask for my passport back, I would not accept my passport even if they gave it to me on a plate. What a world Pakistan is, the bigger the lies, the bigger the rewards.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 05, 2022 01:16pm
@Ali, When you have no shame, morals or ethics, it is easy because it is in your blood.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 05, 2022 01:16pm
She is the current de facto ruler of the country and has definitely become darling of print media. Even her private visit is being reported as something affecting the government and country. Please give us a break.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 05, 2022 01:17pm
A joke on poor people of Pakistan where corrupt can do whatever. And what treatment? Nihari, payee, haleem, biryani
Reply Recommend 0
Manchester Boy
Oct 05, 2022 01:17pm
NRO-2 completed!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 05, 2022 01:18pm
Better not step out of Avenfield. We are waiting.
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Oct 05, 2022 01:18pm
Sorry state of affairs of the country!
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Oct 05, 2022 01:19pm
junketing on our taxes , what a life
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Oct 05, 2022 01:21pm
Family of LIARS.....
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 05, 2022 01:21pm
For many years, a corrupt party ruled their kingdom(Pakistan) Hail Shareef Family.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Oct 05, 2022 01:21pm
The meeting will provide both of them enough opportunity to deliberate about how to twist the law and deface the concepts of justice for personal gains without caring about the hapless, unfortunate and crashed people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Oct 05, 2022 01:22pm
Neutrals must be proud of their achievements.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 05, 2022 01:24pm
@Akram, She dare not go for a coffee in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 05, 2022 01:25pm
Maryam I dare you to walk in London and see what happens.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 05, 2022 01:25pm
NRO 2. IK was right all alone. This system is corrupt to it’s core.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 05, 2022 01:27pm
That is her real home as her entire family is there. They only come to Pakistan to loot and plunder
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Choudry
Oct 05, 2022 01:44pm
Flying back to home.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 05, 2022 01:54pm
Senior Vice President- no one else in PML(N) is qualified
Reply Recommend 0
ZHA
Oct 05, 2022 01:57pm
what treatment?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 05, 2022 01:57pm
@Salim , Crooks...going back to enjoy the looted booty!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic
Oct 05, 2022 01:59pm
What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 05, 2022 01:59pm
Long live justice system in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 05, 2022 02:00pm
The perception is very clear. I hope this is reflected in general elections and the neutrals don't interfere this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Oct 05, 2022 02:04pm
Run Run Runaway... like father..
Reply Recommend 0

