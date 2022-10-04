DAWN.COM Logo

High-powered committee comprising ministers, ISI and IB heads to oversee PMO audio leaks probe

Tahir Sherani Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 08:18pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-powered committee, comprising federal ministers and heads of intelligence agencies, to oversee the investigation into the leaks of conversations in the Prime Minister’s House (PMO), it emerged on Tuesday.

Last month, a series of audio recordings of separate conversations purportedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, key leaders of the ruling PML-N, PTI chairman Imran Khan and former federal ministers surfaced on social media.

The embarrassing leaks particularly raised concerns about the security arrangements at the PM House, which is otherwise considered a highly secure place.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division dated September 30, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will lead the high-level committee, which comprises Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood, Minister for IT and Telecommunication Aminul Haque, director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), director-general of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the cabinet’s secretary.

Technical experts from the Pakistan Telecom Authority, Federal Investigation Agency, ISI and National Information Technology Board will also be co-opted members of the probe.

The committee will be responsible for overseeing and reviewing the cyber security breach at the PM Office and ensuring that it covered all aspects of the matter within seven days.

“[They will] review the existing cyber security protocols of the Prime Minister House/Office and suggest immediate measures and action plan to develop foolproof security systems and digital eco-system that insulates the cyberspace of PM Office/House from all kinds of intrusion (in seven days),” the notification said.

The committee, it went on, will revisit existing e-safety and cybersecurity procedures and guidelines, broadly evaluate the existing capability and vulnerabilities of government departments and reassess the risks associated with various electronic gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, WiFi and other cyber devices.

“And suggest measures to develop the resilience of government offices against cyber attacks.”

Furthermore, the prime minister has instructed the committee to suggest recommendations to protect sensitive data of important ministries within 15 days and draft a legal framework for a secure cyber environment of government offices.

The audio leaks

The development today comes after audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including PM Shehbaz, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — discussing governance matters privately surfaced over the weekend, prompting concerns over the security of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

A recording of PM Shehbaz surfaced on Sep 25 where he could be heard speaking with an unidentified official about the possibility of facilitating the import of Indian machinery for a power project that was a concern of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Raheel.

The next day, further recordings surfaced, which were shared on social media by several PTI leaders, concerning Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

One clip purportedly features a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam and the premier about Miftah, wherein a voice thought to belong to the former says he “doesn’t know what he is doing” and wishes for the return of PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar.

A second clip allegedly concerns a conversation between the prime minister, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq about the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

A third clip purportedly features a conversation between Maryam Nawaz and PM Shehbaz regarding the return of former army chief retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Meanwhile, on Sep 28, an alleged recording of the PTI chairman surfaced. In it, the man believed to be Imran can be heard telling his former principal secretary, Azam Khan, about a cypher that the PTI chief has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from the top office.

Later in another audio clip that surfaced on social media on Sep 30, a voice, believed to be Imran’s, was heard saying: “Shah Jee we have to hold a meeting tomorrow […] you and the three of us (Imran, Qureshi and Azam Khan) and the foreign secretary.

The leaks have raised an all-out security concerns in the country. Last week, the National Security Committee decided to probe the audio recordings after PM Shehbaz termed them a “very serious lapse”.

On the other hand, Imran has asked the security agencies to answer who was responsible for the audio leaks.

Ali
Oct 04, 2022 07:46pm
How high is the committee in morality and skill?
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Oct 04, 2022 07:47pm
Why just picking one leak. Probe all leaks in sequence from 14/8/1947.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Oct 04, 2022 07:51pm
If this committee has anything to do with the present regime, it will find I. Khan guilty! The Shareif regime has no credibility!
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 04, 2022 07:52pm
After the stellar performance and marvelous dashboards ala Pentagon class, taking care of millions of flood affectees, the government has now turned its attention and all energies to setting up committees to find leaks, leakers and leaking ministeries with all hands and heads on deck to oversee the probe. Inflation, food crises and other problems long solved and rested. What a wonderful country we have - multi-tasking government, with unlimited resources and vision past 22nd century!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Oct 04, 2022 07:52pm
Put him on exit control list before he flees.
Reply Recommend 0
optimistic
Oct 04, 2022 07:56pm
Both Imran Khan and the president have officially requested the Supreme Court Chef Justice to make JIT to probe the cypher. FIA is very controversial like ECP and NAB. Government i making a fool of themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 08:00pm
@Dr.Mofu, y waste money? Let them go and come back, revenue for pia.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Oct 04, 2022 08:01pm
The composition of the body tells you that its a coverup scheme, such that all involved cones out ok and blame is shift to those not present
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Oct 04, 2022 08:18pm
The same guys who recorded the audio are now investigating it. Fun fun
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 08:25pm
@Ali, forget that it's high powered comittee, they can break any encryption data protocol to examine the voice packet source, the invoicing cost a few hundred thousand just like buzdar dna tests scam.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Oct 04, 2022 08:28pm
Blame this on IK as well. Imported government will always play nasty.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Oct 04, 2022 08:41pm
ISI already knows!! What is the purpose of committee??
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Khan
Oct 04, 2022 08:42pm
High Power? Pakistan has no power left.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Khan
Oct 04, 2022 08:43pm
@Demagogue., and you believe they will probe correctly?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 04, 2022 09:02pm
This committee has even less credibility than the PDM govt.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Oct 04, 2022 09:06pm
Set a committee also for the video leaks probe from Calibri production house.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 04, 2022 09:23pm
Those who planted the devices, will do the investigation ?. Seriously ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Oct 04, 2022 09:24pm
@Ma, Old technique prevalent in corporate America
Reply Recommend 0
I. Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 09:33pm
Another Memogate type fiasco. Doesn't the govt has its handful with problems that they are creating a sideshow that will result in zilch?
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Oct 04, 2022 09:34pm
There should be a time frame for coming out with catching the real culprits who orchestrated this sordid and highly sensitive adventure. Let us hope that this committee does not become a political maneuvering ploy of the present govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 04, 2022 09:35pm
What is the reason for going through now when the damage has already been done? Who will give the guarantee that audios will never be leaked in future?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 04, 2022 09:51pm
Investigating themselves
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Oct 04, 2022 10:31pm
So those who bugged PMO, will investigate themselves???
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 04, 2022 10:46pm
Wasting time and taxpayers money, this is all drama, the story will fade overtime and corrupts will go back to their business which is looting the country's wealth if there is any.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 11:01pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0

