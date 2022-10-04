DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 04, 2022

Audio leaks proof that Imran Khan 'biggest liar on earth': PM Shehbaz

Dawn.com Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 04:51pm
<p>A file photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP</p>

A file photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed his predecessor and PTI chief Imran Khan the "biggest liar on the face of the earth", The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the British newspaper, the prime minister addressed Imran's recent alleged cipher audio leaks and said they were "an irrefutable endorsement that he (Imran) is the biggest liar on the face of the earth".

"I’m not saying this with a sense of glee but a sense of embarrassment and concern. My country’s image has been damaged hugely by these lies told out of mean personal interest," he added.

Shehbaz said that Imran would have to be "held accountable for all these conscious criminal acts”, referring to the alleged discussion between Imran and his principal secretary and ministers in the leak of how to use the cypher for political gains.

The prime minister said Imran was "injecting poison into society to dangerously polarise the electorate'" since his ouster through a successful no-confidence vote in April.

"Never before was I concerned about our country’s future,” he was quoted as saying by the report, adding, "Imran Khan has injected [an] infinite amount of poison in this society and made it hugely polarised as never before … he is distorting facts and creating hate."

Economy in 'ruins'

In his first interview with the outlet since he became the premier, Shehbaz termed the PTI chief as a "liar and a cheat", alleging that his policies had left the economy in "ruins".

He also alleged that the PTI chairman managed the country's affairs in a way that benefitted his "own personal agenda" and "in a manner which can be only described as the most inexperienced, self-centred, egotistical [and] immature politician in the history of this country”.

Shehbaz admitted in the interview that he faced "significant challenges" in ruling the country while the PTI chief continued his mass mobilisation campaign for an eventual long march to Islamabad.

Foreign affairs

The prime minister particularly spoke about Imran's supposed impact on Pakistan's foreign relations, claiming that he was "shocked" at the UN General Assembly session earlier this month when he said many world leaders had complained about the PTI chief's attitude.

"Some leaders told me in person about his personality,” Shehbaz alleged, adding, "they told me he was rude, he told lies and he is a ‘narcissist’, quote unquote.”

Referring to the former prime minister's claim of a US-backed foreign conspiracy that toppled his government through the no-confidence vote, Shehbaz said Imran had hurt Pakistan's relations with the United States "for no rhyme or reason".

The report stated that Shehbaz's administration was "actively working" to repair the country's relations with the US. Yet he also made it clear he would be reaffirming Pakistan’s close relationship with China, the report added.

PM Shehbaz described China as “one of the most trusted friends of Pakistan” in the interview, adding that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was beneficial for the country's wellbeing, as well as the whole region.

On any role of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the government, the prime minister told the outlet that he consulted his older brother but was given "completely free rein to make decisions”.

Questioned about criticism of the PML-N for dynastic politics, PM Shehbaz "vehemently rebuffed" it and said it was not a matter of dynasty. "It’s about competence, it’s about public support [and] it’s about people’s trust,” he was quoted as saying by the report.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (40)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mo
Oct 04, 2022 04:43pm
He has made people aware what u have been up to. Now it will be difficult for u to loot.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Oct 04, 2022 04:44pm
the honor is coming from the world's biggest thug
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Mahmood
Oct 04, 2022 04:44pm
....just like the Panama leaks reveal you and your family are corrupt to the core thieves!
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 04, 2022 04:44pm
Be a sport and bear an aspiring competitor.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 04, 2022 04:47pm
PM sab is a very funny guy
Reply Recommend 0
Khurrum Taimuri
Oct 04, 2022 04:49pm
Look who's talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Oct 04, 2022 04:52pm
Look who is talking “he and his son both are on bail on money laundering” I wish our courts provide justice and we will be free from corruption and deceiving
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 04, 2022 05:35pm
I do agree with Mr.Shahbaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Oct 04, 2022 05:36pm
I hate a looter more than a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 04, 2022 05:44pm
He seems to be a very very frustrated person who really doesn't know what to say.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Oct 04, 2022 06:00pm
Imran is not bigger liar than Sharifs. He can't beat them.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Oct 04, 2022 06:00pm
Okay PM sahab. You Rock my World!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 04, 2022 06:01pm
He spoke the truth. We are with you our dear PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 04, 2022 06:03pm
But he did not loot and plunder the country to create assets abroad. That is what the nation cares about!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Oct 04, 2022 06:06pm
No, no, Mr. Crime Minister, you are the biggest liar
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Rental
Oct 04, 2022 06:10pm
I am so worried this PM and PPP leadership might end up in in exile soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Oct 04, 2022 06:30pm
His statement on Zardari is on record.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Oct 04, 2022 06:31pm
But not bigger than you
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 04, 2022 06:34pm
Unelected criminals can’t be our PM!
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Oct 04, 2022 06:36pm
Nah, that title belongs to Mariyum.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Oct 04, 2022 06:40pm
Yes he's biggest liar in the whole universe
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 04, 2022 07:10pm
Look who is talking. He is accused of money laundering. Whenever he or his son is summoned by the court they get back pain and other lame excuses.
Reply Recommend 0
I. Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 07:15pm
'Audio leaks proof that Imran Khan 'biggest liar on earth', PM Shehbaz. So it took you so long to figure this out? How long will it take him to figure out you and your clan are incompetent corrupt?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 04, 2022 07:16pm
Look who is talking. IK is known for his honesty and integrity. IK stands for the nation and the nation stands with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 04, 2022 07:16pm
Actually, it proves that he was NOT lying all along.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 04, 2022 07:17pm
I don’t know about that, but it surly proves Who leaked them.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Oct 04, 2022 07:27pm
For once I agree with SS.
Reply Recommend 0
Humans first
Oct 04, 2022 07:56pm
When will these thugs stop going after each other?? Every govt comes to power, goes after opposition leaders. Spending all their political capital and time and money going after the opposition instead of governing…and it doesn’t stop the corruption..
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Oct 04, 2022 08:19pm
Says a bigger liar. Economy in ruins after PDM showed up
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Oct 04, 2022 08:20pm
Shutup crime minister...
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 04, 2022 08:23pm
@Raja Rental, “ I am so worried this PM and PPP leadership might end up in in exile soon” That seems to be the most likely scenario. They’ll run away soon after the election.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob
Oct 04, 2022 08:26pm
At least Imran Khan is not hungry for money and Sharif brothers do not leave any stone unturn for money.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Oct 04, 2022 08:55pm
Ok and what about you mr. pm??
Reply Recommend 0
Aa
Oct 04, 2022 09:01pm
Quite the opposite actually
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Oct 04, 2022 09:04pm
@Susr-in-law, Ik is a looter as well
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Oct 04, 2022 09:06pm
@Tariq Mahmood, Panama leaks were another lie of “biggest liar on earth”.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Oct 04, 2022 09:32pm
100% True. Imran Khan should get Nobel Prize for lying and acting
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Oct 04, 2022 09:37pm
The NAZI must be put behind bars immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
JAMIL
Oct 04, 2022 10:29pm
Look, who is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Sabre
Oct 04, 2022 11:00pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), me also, I agree Shahbaz is corrupt and inept..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Aisha Sarwari
I’m advocating here for something very ordinary — to take the worst possible fallen woman this society hates to the core, and refuse to believe she deserves harm.

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...
An inexplicable delay
03 Oct, 2022

An inexplicable delay

AFTER a flurry of activity a couple of months ago, geared towards filling the vacancies in the apex court — an...
Dire situation
Updated 03 Oct, 2022

Dire situation

If there is any time for the civilian leadership to show unity, it is now.
Russian annexation
03 Oct, 2022

Russian annexation

AS Russia and the West play a zero-sum game in Ukraine, Moscow’s official annexation of four Ukrainian regions it...