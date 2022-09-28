DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 28, 2022

Another audio clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran talking about ‘foreign conspiracy’ cypher

Dawn.com Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 03:12pm

Following the release of a set of audio clippings between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other key decision-makers in the government only three days ago, another controversial audio leak surfaced on Wednesday, this time purportedly featuring former premier Imran Khan.

The clip making rounds on social media seemingly features a conversation between Imran and his former principal secretary, Azam Khan, about a cypher that the PTI chief has for long presented as evidence of ‘a foreign conspiracy’ to oust him from the top office.

The development also came as a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was scheduled to take place to ascertain how informal conversations in the country’s highest office — the Prime Minister Office — were leaked.

Editorial: Biggest question in audio leaks saga is how security lapse of such grave proportions happened

In the audio clip, a voice, believed to be Imran’s, is heard saying: “We only have to play on this. We don’t have to name [any country]. We only have to play with this, that this date was [decided] before.

“The new thing that will emerge is that the letter …”

Here, the second voice, believed to be of Azam, is heard, suggesting holding a meeting on the cypher.

“See, if you recall, in that the ambassador has written in the end to [send] a demarche. Even if the demarche is not to be sent, as I have thought a lot about it at night — you said they raised it — I thought about how to cover all this.

“Let’s hold a meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi (who was the foreign minister in Imran’s government) and the foreign secretary. Shah Mahmood Qureshi will read out that letter and whatever he reads out will be converted into a copy. I will then make minutes [out of it and say] that the foreign secretary has prepared this.

“But its (cypher’s) analysis will have to be conducted here. We will carry out the analysis and convert it into minutes as we want so that it becomes [part of] the office record.”

He elaborates that the analysis would conclude that “it is a threat. It is called a threat in diplomatic language”.

The man, believed to Azam, adds that “minutes are in my hands … we will draft the minutes”.

Here, the person on the other end, purportedly Imran, is heard asking who would be called to the meeting. “Shah Mahmood, you, me and Sohail?”

Just these, the other person says.

“We will do it tomorrow,” the person believed to be Imran replies.

In turn, the voice, supposedly belonging to Azam, is heard explaining that following this plan, “things will become a part of the record.

“Consider that they are the consulate for the state. When he will read it out, I will easily copy it and it will be on record that this has happened.”

Moreover, he suggests that “you (supposedly Imran) call the foreign secretary so that it doesn’t remain political and becomes a part of the bureaucratic record”.

To this, the man believed to be Imran points out that an ambassador has written the cypher, implying that it should already be a part of the bureaucratic record since it has been written by an envoy.

“But we don’t have a copy of it. How did they release it?” the person on the other end replies.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas, while speaking to Geo News, mentioned that the conversation likely “recorded” when Imran was the prime minister. In this connection, he also mentioned other audio clips that have surfaced in recent days and linked those to the safety of the PMO.

PTI responds

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar addressed the latest leaks but did not confirm or deny its veracity.

Chaudhry said in a tweet that the only thing that the new leak confirmed was that “efforts were made to hide the US cypher from the [former] prime minister”.

Meanwhile, Azhar called for releasing the cypher so that the people of Pakistan could decide whether it was a “conspiracy or even more than that”.

Responding to a tweet criticising Imran over the clip, Azhar said: “When Imran Khan was PM, his govt was removed following the exact same script as was given in the cypher. Let that sink in.”

‘Imran, other PTI leaders should appear before probe body’

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Azma Bukhari demanded that Imran and other PTI leaders should be called to appear before the committee that PM Shehbaz announced would be constituted to probe the audio leaks linked to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she demanded from PM Shehbaz that PTI leaders Chaudhry and Asad Umar should also be called to appear before the committee.

Referring to Imran’s address at Government College University in Lahore on Monday, where he had said more audio recordings would surface in the coming days, Bukhari said the PTI chief should be questioned by the yet-to-be-constituted committee on where he was getting this information.

Similarly, Umar and Chaudhry, who claimed that the recordings were up for sale on the web, should also be asked about the source of this information, she said.

“I have hope Imran Khan will have the guts to come outside himself and give an answer why … he lied to the nation,” he said.

Leaks reveal massive breach in security at PM Office

What began as an alleged and potentially embarrassing audio leak seems to have turned into an all-out national security incident as a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — were released over the weekend.

The content of the recordings appear to be informal conversations in the PM Office — as opposed to recorded phone conversations.

On Saturday, a recording of PM Shehbaz surfaced where he was discussing with an unidentified official the possibility of facilitating the import of Indian machinery for a power project that was a concern of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Raheel.

On Sunday, further recordings surfaced, which were shared on social media by several PTI leaders, concerning former finance minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

One clip purportedly features a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam and the premier about Miftah, wherein a voice thought to belong to the former says he “doesn’t know what he is doing” and wishes for the return of PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar.

A second clip allegedly concerns a conversation between the prime minister, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq about the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

A third clip purportedly features a conversation between Maryam Nawaz and PM Shehbaz regarding the return of former army chief retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

PM Shehbaz on Tuesday termed the surfacing of audio leaks a “very serious lapse” and announced that a high-level committee would be constituted to probe the matter.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (41)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
asma
Sep 28, 2022 01:42pm
Yes this confirms that there was a conspiracy. Slap on face of someone who says IK was lying
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 28, 2022 01:44pm
Nothing wrong is said here so why scandalize it just to get even
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Sep 28, 2022 01:44pm
Confirmation of foreign hand in toppling the elected govt and imposing crooks on us.
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
Sep 28, 2022 01:46pm
RIP to Pakistan cyber security.
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
Sep 28, 2022 01:49pm
What is incriminating in this? IK recieved a threat from America and used it for his political narrative/advantage. Are people only figuring this out now, he has been to 50 jalsas and said the very same. Its okay wait till Friday pmln is finished and this is just desperation at this stage...
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 28, 2022 01:50pm
This leaked audio clip proves that IK is the biggest conman of this country.IK used this " foreign conspiracy " stuff to fool millions of young people for his political motives.
Reply Recommend 0
Moz
Sep 28, 2022 01:51pm
This is the basis for a treason case.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Sep 28, 2022 01:51pm
Nothing new, everything is already known to public, neither it has any conspiracy against anyone. It’s clean.
Reply Recommend 0
ZUA
Sep 28, 2022 01:52pm
Welcome to the public bath where every politician take a dip.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Sep 28, 2022 01:56pm
Pakistan is doomed within
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 28, 2022 01:59pm
This was leaked already in July, and this just proves Imrans point
Reply Recommend 0
Amarnath
Sep 28, 2022 01:59pm
From now on leaders will stop talking. That hopefully brings much needed peace and calm at a certain level.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Sep 28, 2022 01:59pm
So now, this is what exactly IK said. A slap to on the face of those who said there was not letter.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 28, 2022 02:00pm
Imran did nothing wrong about cyber , its still there , Imran already asked Govt several times to investigate through judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Sep 28, 2022 02:00pm
Pakistani politics is going beyond the comprehension of a common man.
Reply Recommend 0
R.A
Sep 28, 2022 02:00pm
FOOLS on top trying to make a fool of every one in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Sep 28, 2022 02:01pm
Imran Khan’s audio proves cipher is real.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamboola
Sep 28, 2022 02:06pm
So it was all staged?
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Sep 28, 2022 02:06pm
According to PMLN there was no cipher and yet this proves it was
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Sep 28, 2022 02:08pm
PMLN trying to change the subject on the matter that they got exposed in their audio leaks. If anything this new clip only shows that Imran Khan was speaking the truth when he said cipher existed. Seems like PMLN shot themselves in the foot again.
Reply Recommend 0
Aa
Sep 28, 2022 02:08pm
So it was all true
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 28, 2022 02:09pm
IKN nothing more than a showbiz person , he has turned this country into a national TV drama .
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Sep 28, 2022 02:12pm
Case of conspiracy confirmed.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Sep 28, 2022 02:13pm
@Punjabi Lion, calling yourself lion does not disguise your real self
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 28, 2022 02:15pm
Shame on IK. He should be jailed for sharing this and not following rules prescribed in the forum
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 28, 2022 02:15pm
Nice try to make him unpopular but it wont happy SS is a disaster along with criminals on bail now ministers. I will vote for Imran Khan 100% after this drama. Another try failed to defame IK and try to bring down his popularity. Try harder and the harder you try, the harder you will fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Sep 28, 2022 02:17pm
@Punjabi Lion, .... The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 28, 2022 02:17pm
A nothing 'leak'. A silly attempt to do a balancing act!
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Sep 28, 2022 02:30pm
All these confidential leaks will only damage the image and reputation of Pakistan in the international world and no country will have trust in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 28, 2022 02:31pm
@Punjabi Lion, This audio leaked earlier , everybody heard it , served again to motivate people from sharifs serial audio leaks, but people will not eat, But this audio is a proof of Imrans point
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 28, 2022 02:31pm
This audio leaked earlier , everybody heard it , served again to motivate people from sharifs serial audio leaks, but people will not eat, But this audio is a proof of Imrans point
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
Sep 28, 2022 02:39pm
@Punjabi Lion, yes millions of young people are fools but punjabi lion is the wise one, cant see that the letter exist therefore by design the conspiracy exists...
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 02:43pm
This proves that the former primer minister was just playing with the nation, and that it was not any sort of conspiracy. Will there be any accountability for this?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 02:44pm
@asma, This proves that the former primer minister was just playing with the nation, and that it was not any sort of conspiracy. Will there be any accountability for this?
Reply Recommend 0
Mueez
Sep 28, 2022 02:45pm
Biggest conspiracy is imported govt came in from no where for for six month had no clue how to run economy
Reply Recommend 0
Fast Zak
Sep 28, 2022 02:48pm
Shame, no dignity left, poor pakistanis hanging heads in guilt and shame
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 28, 2022 02:48pm
No need to prove anything on this regime change, everyone knows what was happens and who supported this imported government, just have a look on PDM 13 Parties who have only regional, linguistic and Ethnic Politics and some party even don't have any single seat in National Assembly.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Sep 28, 2022 02:49pm
If its a threat you dont play with it, you deal with it. Unfortunately he has played with an entire generation of youth, that believes in unfounded conspiracies, everyone being a thief etc. His legacy will haunt this country for a very long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Sep 28, 2022 02:52pm
What a joke. So it is proved that Imran Niazi was lying. He wanted to “play” with these video recordings. And he did. Shame on PTI supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Sep 28, 2022 02:52pm
So Imran was telling the truth about the cypher?
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Sep 28, 2022 02:52pm
Wow. What a slap in the face of incompetent and power greedy Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...
Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...