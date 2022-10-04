DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 04, 2022

Pakistan can benefit from US ‘relaxation’ on Russia oil

Anwar Iqbal Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 10:02am

WASHINGTON: Pakistan can be one of the beneficiaries of a US decision to “keep Russian oil available” in the market for lower and middle-income countries, a State Department spokesperson told Dawn on Monday.

The spokesperson said that this relaxation should not be seen as a move towards easing the sanctions the US has imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine in February this year, but he was quick to point out that “other countries will have to make their own choices based on their own circumstances in terms of energy imports”.

Earlier, it was reported that the US had allowed Pak­istan to “cut a short-term cut rate deal for Russ­ian crude oil”, but there was no clarity on the mechanism under which this could be achieved, nor was there any confirmation from the US government in this regard.

Speaking to Dawn on Monday, the State Depart­ment spokesperson recalled that while “the United States was able to ban oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and coal imports from Russia given our position as a strong energy producer”, Washington was cognisant that all other countries could not afford to do so.

The spokesperson poin­ted out that while the US has barred energy imports from Russia, the American Treasury has issued general licences authorising transactions in energy with sanctioned entities to continue.

“A goal of our discussions with allies and partners is to keep Russian oil available on global markets to buyers in lower- and middle-income countries to help stabilise prices already trending at roughly double pre-pandemic levels, while working on ways to restrict Russian revenues from the sales,” the official explained.

The spokesperson also referred to the September 2 announcement by G7 countries on the Russian oil price cap which, they said, “is a major step forward in advancing these twin goals.”

The G7 move aims to prohibit the provision of services that enable maritime transportation of such oil products “unless purchased at or below a price level determined by the coalition of countries adhering to and implementing the price cap.”

The State Department official said the coalition was now “moving from exploring a price cap to implementing one, broadening our coalition.”

They pointed out that on September 9, the US treasury department had issued preliminary guidance on the ban on services related to the maritime transportation of Russian Federation-origin crude oil and petroleum products.

The guidance explained that a coalition of countries including the G7 and the EU and the United States will implement this policy which covers a broad range of services related to maritime transport.

The policy, constructed as a ban on services, has an important exception: “jurisdictions or actors that purchase seaborne Russian oil at or below a price cap to be established by the coalition will expressly be able to receive such services.”

Pakistan is the 35th largest importer of crude petroleum in the world and in 2020-21, it imported $1.92B worth of crude oil. Buying cheaper oil from Russia will definitely ease pressure on the troubled Pakistani economy.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak US Ties , Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (19)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Captain Right
Oct 04, 2022 08:09am
But do u have money to buy ? It's not free to give
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 04, 2022 08:15am
Imported trying to get permissions from their foreign bosses before daring to make some deals which were initiated by former PM Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Oct 04, 2022 08:25am
Ray of hopes are emerging. Russia has expressed willingness to gradually withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Things can unfold very fast.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Oct 04, 2022 08:29am
"Pakistan can benefit from US ‘relaxation’ on Russia oil". Why Pakistan needs approval from USA to buy Russian oil?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 04, 2022 08:29am
Pakistan should take steps in its national interest. Why wait for permission from Washington??
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Oct 04, 2022 08:39am
@Demagogue., Who told you that Russia is planning to withdraw troops from Ukraine?Putin and Russia just annexed the areas that they conquered In Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 04, 2022 08:47am
@kamal chowkidar, because we live in a connected world and are hugely dependent on West for our trade and aid
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 04, 2022 09:08am
Wow, “USA allowed Pakistan to cut a short term with Russia” to purchase discounted oil. So, America not only orders a regime change but now sets trade policy for Pakistan. PDM know who is in charge.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 04, 2022 09:19am
Prices will come down if US allows Venezuelan oil as well. And if OPEC agrees to increase output. The driver is to bring down total availability to reduce profits of Middle Eastern OPEC. There should be preferential rates between OIC countries so that west cannot bully and dictate the energy price and international relations amongst Islamic countries.
Reply Recommend 0
TK
Oct 04, 2022 09:32am
@kamal chowkidar, why do you ask questions that have embarrassing answers?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 04, 2022 09:35am
Russian can provide cheap oil, but remember Putin is only for "cash only" transactions. But cash strapped Pakistan needs credit transactions.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Ali
Oct 04, 2022 09:38am
@kamal chowkidar, Because Pakistan is neither India with its huge population, nor is Pakistan Iran with huge oil reserves. One cannot do chest thumping while holding 100 Billion USD + in Loans from the same countries that oppose Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 04, 2022 09:53am
Putin can sell Gas and Oil if you can trade with cash. Sorry NO credit.
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
Oct 04, 2022 10:18am
@MAK123, "because we live in a connected world and are hugely dependent on West for our trade and aid" And yet are one of the most anti West societies on the planet.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 04, 2022 10:23am
The US has ‘allowed’ Pakistan to by oil from Russia with its own money. That is a world class bully!
Reply Recommend 0
Farid Ullah
Oct 04, 2022 11:24am
Is Pakistan a sovereign country?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 01:06pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 04, 2022 01:13pm
@Saleem, Because it's regime change government imposed by USA
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Oct 04, 2022 10:56pm
why are you not buying oil from Iran?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Aisha Sarwari
I’m advocating here for something very ordinary — to take the worst possible fallen woman this society hates to the core, and refuse to believe she deserves harm.

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...
An inexplicable delay
03 Oct, 2022

An inexplicable delay

AFTER a flurry of activity a couple of months ago, geared towards filling the vacancies in the apex court — an...
Dire situation
Updated 03 Oct, 2022

Dire situation

If there is any time for the civilian leadership to show unity, it is now.
Russian annexation
03 Oct, 2022

Russian annexation

AS Russia and the West play a zero-sum game in Ukraine, Moscow’s official annexation of four Ukrainian regions it...