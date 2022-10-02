DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 02, 2022

Startup funding drops 46.2pc to $55.4m

Kazim Alam Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 09:14am
Source: Data Darbar
Source: Data Darbar

KARACHI: Pakistani start-ups raised a total of $55.4 million in 18 deals in the July-September quarter, down 46.2 per cent from the preceding quarter when the flows amounted to $102.9m.

Statistics compiled by Data Darbar, a website that tracks investment flows into the country’s tech ecosystem, shows the average ticket size remained $4.6m in July-September versus $4.9m a quarter ago.

“Besides a global slowdown in start-up investments amid uncertain macros and a change in monetary stance, there’ve also been spill-overs from the closure of a star start-up (Airlift) as well as fraud allegations against a fintech (TAG),” Data Darbar co-founder Mutaher Khan told Dawn in an interview on Saturday.

Pakistan’s startup ecosystem has been in financial turmoil. Heavily funded instant delivery service provider Airlift shut down altogether while players like Careem, Swvl, Truck It In, VavaCars and others have laid off employees and rolled back services.

“Such bad news along with Pakistan’s economic situation has increased our country risk premium. Getting good valuations has become a lot more challenging of late,” he added.

The year-on-year decline in startup funding in the latest quarter was more pronounced (68.3pc). Both the total size of funding and the number of deals in July-September were the lowest since the first quarter of 2022.

The latest three-month period was dominated by the fin-tech sector, which cumulatively raised $35.85m across eight deals. The second major sector was e-commerce where start-ups attracted $18.9m in five deals.

The top five rounds in July-September were conducted by fin-tech DBank ($17.6m), fin-tech OneLoad ($11m), ecommerce start-up PriceOye ($7.9m), ecommerce start-up 24seven.pk ($6m) and ecommerce start-up DealCart ($4.5m).

Venture capitalists-backed start-ups are struggling to find new funding for rapid customer acquisition. VCs aren’t willing to write blank cheques anymore to help start-ups acquire new customers at a heavy price. Investors are asking entrepreneurs to hit early break-evens instead of focusing solely on revenue mobilisation.

Stage-wise, start-ups raised $9.8m in six pre-seed rounds, $28m in four seed rounds, $6m in two pre-Series A rounds and $11m in a single Series A round during the latest three-month period.

One female founded business managed to raise $0.5m while four deals by female co-founded businesses pulled in $20.1m in July-September.

The total number of investors in the three-month period was 52 versus 81 in the preceding quarter, data showed.

Mr Khan expects a further slowdown in start-up funding as many of the delayed rounds have already been reflected in the latest numbers. “While investors continue to have significant dry powder, many of them are hesitating from deploying any capital and can afford to wait for one to two quarters,” he said.

There’re also early signs of consolidation. Excluding Cloudways, as many as three merger-and-acquisition deals — Emerce.pk by Bagallery, NexDegree by Venture Dive, and Call Courier by PostEx — took place in the latest quarter. None of these disclosed the size of the deal though.

“The trend of consolidation is likely to continue,” Mr Khan said.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spy games
Updated 02 Oct, 2022

Spy games

The audios leaked so far appear to have been carefully curated: they apply pressure but do not do major damage.
‘Geopolitical football’
02 Oct, 2022

‘Geopolitical football’

THE US-China rivalry is by all measures one of the globe’s most dangerous competitions for power and influence. ...
Fuel price reduction
02 Oct, 2022

Fuel price reduction

ISHAQ Dar is back; so are his signature policies. The reduction of a little over 5pc in fuel prices announced by him...
Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...