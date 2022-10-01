DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 01, 2022

Food insecurity may worsen in parts of country, warns FAO report

Amin Ahmed Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 09:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Food and Agricul­ture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has warned that acute food insecurity is likely to worsen in parts of Pakistan due to the negative impact of floods and extremely high prices of basic food items, energy and fuel.

International food and agricultural assistance is urgently needed to avoid deterioration of the local food security situation, according to a Special Alert of Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture report issued by the FAO.

Released on Thursday, the report says about six million people, 30 per cent of the rural population, were estimated to be facing high levels of acute food insecurity between July and November 2022 in 28 vulnerable districts analysed in Baloch­istan, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces as per the food security phase classification analysis carried out prior to floods in the first week of July.

However, acute food insecurity is exp­e­cted to go up considerably as livelihood of a large number of people has been disrupted and vulnerable households have been forced to deplete their productive assets to secure their basic needs. In addition, early information indicates severe losses of food stocks at household and warehouse levels, including wheat and wheat flour, which provides about 35 per cent of the average per capita energy requirements.

The report says access to food has been worsening as soaring inflation has reduced households’ purchasing power, with additional support to prices exerted by market supply disruptions due to blocked roads and damage to infrastructures. Given the extensive damage caused by the floods to road infrastructure, physical access to food in some areas has become very difficult.

Latest official estimates show that the area affected by floods represents about 35 per cent of the total area where cereal, sugarcane and cotton were sown for the 2022 Kharif season. Severe losses to the Kharif crop of cotton and rice have been reported which, together with sugarcane, are important crops and account for a large portion of the country’s export earnings.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...
Avenfield relief
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Avenfield relief

Accountability cannot continue to be treated like a revolving door in which politicians can be shoved in or pulled out on a whim.
Dar’s plans
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Dar’s plans

For starters, the country doesn’t have spare dollars to burn.
Another targeted attack
30 Sep, 2022

Another targeted attack

WEDNESDAY’S deadly attack on three Chinese-origin individuals in Karachi’s Saddar area demonstrates the threat...