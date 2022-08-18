DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2022

Imran asks ‘neutrals’ to review policies while there is still time

Dawn.com Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 10:22pm
<p>PTI chairman Imran Khan addresses a seminar on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the “neutrals” — the term he uses for the military establishment — to “review their policies” while there was still time.

“I want to ask the neutrals today […] do you know where the country is heading?” he said during his address at a seminar in Islamabad.

“How can the country and economy progress when you don’t even know what will happen in the next 2-3 months,” Imran asked, adding that political stability was the pre-requisite for economic development and neither could be had without free and fair elections.

The PTI chairman warned that “correct decisions” needed to be taken immediately, asserting that he preferred death instead of accepting the incumbent government, which he referred to as a “compound failure”.

He recalled that prior to him coming to power, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) used to tell him about the corruption of the PPP and PML-N. “I started believing that establishment will act but that did not happen.”

‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ Imran reminds establishment

Imran said that when he became the prime minister, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not under his control. “There was a hand of someone who would press the accelerator and undo it as per his wish. If NAB was in my control, I would have retrieved Rs15 to Rs20 billion from them [the political parties],” he claimed.

“I now ask the establishment, how did you let these corrupt leaders rule the country? This means you don’t see theft as a bad thing.

“When the establishment was aware of the corrupt people, why did not they stop their way?” the ex-premier asked, pointing out that the establishment had the greatest degree of power in the country.

“But with great power comes great responsibility,” he said. “No matter how many times you call yourself neutral, history will blame you for what you did with the country.”

Imran then cautioned that there was still time to “review policies”, elaborating that “decisions taken behind closed doors” were not in the best interest of Pakistan.

“You should review and think that there are 220 million people in this country […],” he said, adding that over 60 per cent of the population comprised of youngsters, and they needed jobs.“

‘Attempts of disqualification’

The PTI chairman also alleged that attempts were being made to disqualify him and break his party, saying that the country was in a phase where people were being psychologically pressured into accepting the new setup.

“And they are using every tactic for it,” he pressed. “The way people are being picked up from social media […] and they are being forced to say that Imran Khan forced them to say things against the army.”

Imran said that journalists such as Sami Ibrahim, Sabir Shakir and Arshad Sharif were being threatened.

“They closed ARY News […] what was their fault that Shahbaz Gill said a statement which could be perceived wrong […] ARY News wasn’t closed because of this.”

He contended that nothing as such was ever done when Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq or Nawaz Sharif spoke against the army.

The PTI chairman further condemned the “torture” of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. “They have completely broken him down […] I believe our society has fallen to a point where I am ashamed. And they are doing all this only so that we accept these thieves.”

He added that plans were being made to break the PTI. “They are calling our people, MNAs and are spreading fear amongst them,” he claimed.

Imran then challenged that spreading fear amongst the people would not help because the nation had finally realised that they wanted true freedom.

Mira
Aug 18, 2022 07:41pm
Why review, they should not be taking any decisions
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 18, 2022 07:45pm
One brave man challenged the status quo from the soil of the motherland.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutraview
Aug 18, 2022 07:48pm
Hope that the Neutrals have some concern for the country and are not pursuing their own agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Badshah
Aug 18, 2022 07:51pm
22 billion people????
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 07:51pm
IK is right. Neutrals should not back corrupt people.
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir Husain
Aug 18, 2022 07:55pm
They are involved as well. It’s a tussle between elite thieves. That’s politics in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Safdar
Aug 18, 2022 08:00pm
22 Billion people in Pakistan! Are u sure?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Aug 18, 2022 08:01pm
Insanity at it’s best or may be last ditch effort to stay relevant !!
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 18, 2022 08:03pm
IK is next after Shabaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 18, 2022 08:04pm
The most corrupt is IK
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Aug 18, 2022 08:04pm
What has been Imran’s contribution,you just can’t blame somebody else when you are PM and are told about corruption .
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Aug 18, 2022 08:04pm
Niazi is not a saint either !!
Reply Recommend 0
ali jaffery.
Aug 18, 2022 08:05pm
the worlds population isl ess than 8 billion. where did 22 billion people come from.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Aug 18, 2022 08:07pm
@nouman, yes they should support the new corrupts IK and the gang !
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 18, 2022 08:08pm
If such threatening statements keep coming from Politicians then we can already clearly see the Martial Law on the horizon.
Reply Recommend 0
Gurbal
Aug 18, 2022 08:17pm
Corruption? He is the most corrupt person. He seek the help of neutral but he want rule over it, once he become PM. How?
Reply Recommend 0
mohsin meghani
Aug 18, 2022 08:20pm
@Neutraview, Neutrals should have been neutral before bringing him to power
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Aug 18, 2022 08:21pm
He is begging them to install him as PM again.
Reply Recommend 0
mohsin meghani
Aug 18, 2022 08:22pm
@Ilyas Kashmiri , He is pampered by the the same status quo. no need for crocodile cry
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal chinioti
Aug 18, 2022 08:22pm
If NAB was not under him and politician were kept in jails for months without trails isn't he responsible for not speaking while sitting on highest post.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 18, 2022 08:25pm
Armed forces draw their strenght from the people, if people support is lost, its a dire situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal chinioti
Aug 18, 2022 08:27pm
@Ilyas Kashmiri , He is saying NAB was not under him still he kept quite when NAB put politicians in custody with out trails what ki d of brave person is he.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 18, 2022 08:29pm
. . . ''while there is still time'' . . .
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Aug 18, 2022 08:31pm
Begging for another chance
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal chinioti
Aug 18, 2022 08:32pm
@Nazir Husain, If every one is thief beside him then why he is not cooperating with his investigations and trying to get stay on each case?
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Aug 18, 2022 08:34pm
@Neutraview, Why to beg neutrals, as he came riding on the back of neutrals...
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 18, 2022 08:35pm
Who cares!?
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Aug 18, 2022 08:35pm
IK has lost the capacity to learn and adjust with the situation, all the time threats and warnings and expecting undue favors
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Aug 18, 2022 08:41pm
Firstly to call out anyone IK will have to stand up and address him by name. Secondly what makes him weak is that he has been a beneficiary of their support and still begging to crawl back. It’s demeaning. He should rather sit down with other political forces if he wants to redeem himself. That would make him powerful as a politician. He ought to work to make his populist movement a party or it will stay a movement. All movements eventually die.
Reply Recommend 0
G K
Aug 18, 2022 08:50pm
@nouman, who is having max stake in the economy other than Army in Pakistan? Who is corrupt?
Reply Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Aug 18, 2022 08:51pm
@Ilyas Kashmiri , and what about the status quo working under the shadow of PTI and IK? What is it that IK has done differently?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 18, 2022 08:59pm
@Punjabi Lion, yes same as PDM
Reply Recommend 0
SS
Aug 18, 2022 09:08pm
Basically he wants army to stage a coup and sort him out thereafter.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Aug 18, 2022 09:09pm
For the first time, the establishment has been criticized for staying 'neutral'. Bravo khan sb !! you expect Army to obey your orders
Reply Recommend 0
Kkhan
Aug 18, 2022 09:10pm
sadly he was on the same page earlier.giving an undeserved extension can hardly be justified.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 18, 2022 09:12pm
He has lost it.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 18, 2022 09:13pm
Sensitive info should not be shared. But not reporting a crime is a CRIME.
Reply Recommend 0
Morning Star
Aug 18, 2022 09:13pm
He is absolutely correct!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 18, 2022 09:15pm
@nouman, only that they should back IK even he is corrupt to the core and totally ineffective & Inefficient in running the Government
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 18, 2022 09:17pm
He forgot 35 punctures that made him the PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 18, 2022 09:22pm
Imran is a liar. I have full faith in the integrity of Nawaz Shariff and Asif Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
KI
Aug 18, 2022 09:25pm
Imran khan should never be the PM. He does not know how to govern a country and for that reason he is worse than the corrupt politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Aug 18, 2022 09:26pm
Either he will be removed for good or he will remove neutrals for good
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 18, 2022 09:26pm
So basically, he wants neutrals to continue their interference in government affairs and bring him back to power. What a leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 18, 2022 09:29pm
One brave man IK exposed the entire system. Thank you IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 18, 2022 09:43pm
@ OTHER SIDE .. whatever people have an opinion, he is on the ground and that is the reality and he speaks loud and clear.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 18, 2022 09:51pm
@Alla Bux, when you will become a victim of economic conditions then it will be too late.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 18, 2022 09:57pm
Imran Khan is right
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Aug 18, 2022 09:58pm
This man is a liar. He makes things as he goes along.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 18, 2022 10:00pm
Imran Khan is neither smartest nor smarter than collective smartness of establishment top brass.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 18, 2022 10:02pm
It’s too late for IK to mend his relationship with the Neutrals. He has gone too far away in his relationship with them and there is no way to fix it with his continuing ti criticize them. He is doomed.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 18, 2022 10:06pm
@nouman, Yes, Neutrals should not back corrupt people such as iK who is caught up in foreign funding, wife’s friend khan and the Toshkhana scandals.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 18, 2022 10:15pm
This is the kind of things by IK that Indians like and they wish he is back to power and finish the task.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 18, 2022 10:21pm
Stand with you Skipper!
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Aug 18, 2022 10:21pm
He is showing his desperation for power. Begging sympathy of the neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0

