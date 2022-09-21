DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 21, 2022

Indus highway cut to accelerate outflows from Manchhar

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 09:46am

SEHWAN: A 30-feet-wide cut was made through Indus Highway on Tuesday to speed up the flow of water into the Indus River from areas which came under water as a result of earlier relief cuts.

On Sept 4 and 5, cuts were made in Manchhar Lake’s embankment at RD-14 and RD-52 as water in the lake reached dangerous levels posing serious flood risk for nearby areas.

As a result of the cuts, 10 union councils in Sehwan were inundated. To allow the flow of water into the Indus, four cuts — one by one — were later made in the river’s Larkana-Sehwan dyke.

However, the Indus highway, between the cuts in lake and the dyke, was causing an obstruction in swift flow of water. Therefore the cut was made through the dual carriageway near Sehwan toll plaza and village Bachal Channa. Confirming the development, Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch said the cut was given though both tracks of the highway.

An irrigation official told Dawn that the flows were slowing down near the highway, thus building pressure in the affected union councils.”

According to Manchhar lake executive engineer, Mahesh Kumar, the cut would trigger speedy flows from LS dyke into the river and by Wednesday, reduced water levels would become apparent.

Meanwhile, the cuts in the lake and the dyke have caused severe distress for the residents as they disconnected road links between different areas including Karampur, Bhan Syedabad, Talti, Sehwan etc.

After the Indus Highway section between Sehwan and Dadu came underwater as a result of cuts in Manchhar’s embankments, the road over the LS dyke remained the only accessible land route between the two cities.

However, since the cuts in the dyke, the lone land route has also been cut off. As a result, people were being ferried through boats from one end of the dyke to the other.

Meanwhile, the water level in Manchhar lake continued to recede on Tuesday as the two breaches successfully eased the pressure on the lake.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...
Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...