IHC orders removal of terrorism sections from FIR against Imran over remarks against judge

Tahir Naseer Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 04:34pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the removal of terrorism sections from a case registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his remarks against Additional Sessional Judge Zeba Chaudhry and officials of the Islamabad Police during a rally in Islamabad last month.

A two-member IHC bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict on a PTI plea to quash the terrorism case against Imran. The court ordered that proceedings on the other sections in the case would continue in the relevant forum.

The PTI chief had made the controversial remarks during a party power show in the capital on August 20 and was subsequently booked for “terrorism” under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Another case was registered against the former premier for violating Section 144. However, new sections were later added to the FIR, against which the PTI chief had approached the court.

The sections added to the FIR later were Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (imprisonment for three months), and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Terrorism sections warranted in case: prosecutor

During today’s hearing, Justice Minallah questioned special prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi about the opinion of the Islamabad Police’s joint investigation team (JIT) regarding the case.

Abbasi replied that the JIT’s opinion was that terrorism sections were warranted in the case.

The chief justice subsequently instructed the prosecutor to read out the threatening portions from Imran’s speech, and Abbasi obliged.

“Are these the only sentences?” the judge asked once Abbasi was done reading out loud the remarks in question.

Justice Minallah said that if someone interfered in a case under adjudication then it amounted to contempt of court. He said that if terrorism charges were to be applied against people on the argument being made then “in this way you will open up the floodgate.”

“Which politician does not say such things?” the judge asked, to which Abbasi disagreed and responded that “no politician had uttered such comments.”

The chief justice told him to “leave the issue” and not go into its details. He subsequently asked if there was a threat of causing a physical injury in Imran’s speech. To this, Abbasi responded that the PTI leader’s remarks were not limited to just bodily injuries.

“It is to be seen who said these words. He is not an ordinary person. That person is a former prime minister and can even be the future prime minister. Imran Khan’s political party has a strong social media following. There are educated and uneducated followers of Imran Khan,” Abbasi argued, adding that Imran, in his speech, said he would be “taking action” rather than taking “legal action”.

The chief justice remarked that terrorism provisions were misused in the past, referring to the example of former senator Faisal Raza Abidi, who was later acquitted of the charges.

The prosecutor argued that Imran’s speech was “by design”, at which Justice Minallah remarked: “[If] you could find nothing else in the investigation except for this speech then the design no longer exists.”

Controversial comments

At the Islamabad rally on August 20, Imran had warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The former prime minister had also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of his aide Shahbaz Gill on the request of the capital police in a sedition case, that she, too, would face dire consequences.

Moreover, the PTI chief had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police, saying, “We won’t spare you.”

Alim
Sep 19, 2022 02:55pm
I fail to understand this case. IHC itself took suomotu notice, felt that lady judge was pressurised and warned of consequences. Now same IHC is questioning status of this case ???
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Sep 19, 2022 02:56pm
I believe that an independent judiciary is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic.---Brett Kavanaugh
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 19, 2022 02:57pm
One day at a time the honest leader will come back to lead. Court cases are fake for the most part after legal scrutiny is done.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2022 02:57pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2022 03:01pm
Clearly, it was a mala fide case. The whole world media was reporting this nonsense FIR.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2022 03:03pm
This vengeful imposed Govt is filing mala fide FIR's left right and centre, instead of concentrating on good Governance.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 19, 2022 03:06pm
the propitiousness of the courts is very telling. as the government is weak the institutions cannot perform without fear or favour, the public knows this
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 19, 2022 03:07pm
Judges know if they touch IK in flase cases public wont leave them.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 19, 2022 03:08pm
This case has bought shame to Pakistan. IK who has done so much for the country, his reputation was tarnsished by the case
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 19, 2022 03:09pm
Just think for a moment all of this was because one man genuinely wanted to do good for the nation and help the country out of poverty but the corrupts hate this idea and did what they could to stop him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 19, 2022 03:10pm
Finally some just decisions by the bench. ' whats terroristic about saying, he will take judge to court'. A mockery of law by PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Webz
Sep 19, 2022 03:12pm
He is treating him like his client
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Sep 19, 2022 03:19pm
Wasting court time with absurd charges
Reply Recommend 0
Confused
Sep 19, 2022 03:19pm
@Ijaz Durrani, you should look at the confirmation hearings of the person you quote!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 19, 2022 03:24pm
Terrorism is a serious charge, it should not be slapped like a parking violation.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 19, 2022 03:24pm
Rana is a failed lawyer.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 19, 2022 03:25pm
@Alim, keep wondering.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 19, 2022 03:29pm
This had to be done - when it was reported in the daily mail there was a sense of Banana republic in the report so something had to be done. Saying that what about punishing those who came up with the idea to put the terrorism case in the first place? So they go Scot free and are allowed to damage the image of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 19, 2022 03:33pm
He is a threat to Law and order in the country.
Reply Recommend 0

