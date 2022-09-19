DAWN.COM Logo

Controversial remarks against judge: IHC orders removal of terrorism sections from FIR against Imran

Tahir Naseer Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 02:59pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the removal of terrorism sections from a case registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his remarks against Additional Sessional Judge Zeba Chaudhry and officials of the Islamabad Police during a rally in Islamabad last month.

A two-member IHC bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict. The court ordered that proceedings on the other sections in the case would continue in the relevant forum.

The PTI chief had made the controversial remarks during a party power show in the capital on August 20 and was subsequently booked for “terrorism” under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Another case was registered against the former premier for violating Section 144. However, new sections were later added to the FIR, against which the PTI chief had approached the court.

The section added to the FIR later were Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (imprisonment for three months), and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Controversial comments

At the Islamabad rally on August 20, Imran had warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The former prime minister had also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of his aide Shahbaz Gill’s on the request of the capital police in a sedition case, that she, too, would face dire consequences.

Moreover, the PTI chief had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police, saying, “We won’t spare you.”

More to follow.

Comments (14)
Alim
Sep 19, 2022 02:55pm
I fail to understand this case. IHC itself took suomotu notice, felt that lady judge was pressurised and warned of consequences. Now same IHC is questioning status of this case ???
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Sep 19, 2022 02:56pm
I believe that an independent judiciary is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic.---Brett Kavanaugh
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 19, 2022 02:57pm
One day at a time the honest leader will come back to lead. Court cases are fake for the most part after legal scrutiny is done.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2022 02:57pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2022 03:01pm
Clearly, it was a mala fide case. The whole world media was reporting this nonsense FIR.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2022 03:03pm
This vengeful imposed Govt is filing mala fide FIR's left right and centre, instead of concentrating on good Governance.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 19, 2022 03:06pm
the propitiousness of the courts is very telling. as the government is weak the institutions cannot perform without fear or favour, the public knows this
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 19, 2022 03:07pm
Judges know if they touch IK in flase cases public wont leave them.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 19, 2022 03:08pm
This case has bought shame to Pakistan. IK who has done so much for the country, his reputation was tarnsished by the case
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 19, 2022 03:09pm
Just think for a moment all of this was because one man genuinely wanted to do good for the nation and help the country out of poverty but the corrupts hate this idea and did what they could to stop him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 19, 2022 03:10pm
Finally some just decisions by the bench. ' whats terroristic about saying, he will take judge to court'. A mockery of law by PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Webz
Sep 19, 2022 03:12pm
He is treating him like his client
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Sep 19, 2022 03:19pm
Wasting court time with absurd charges
Reply Recommend 0
Confused
Sep 19, 2022 03:19pm
@Ijaz Durrani, you should look at the confirmation hearings of the person you quote!
Reply Recommend 0

