PM Shehbaz to address UNGA on Sep 23 with focus on action against climate change

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 01:39pm
<p>In this file photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends the SCO head of states meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Sep 16. — Photo courtesy: PM Office</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sep 23 with his speech focusing on climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the FO, PM Shehbaz will participate in the UNGA high-level debate in New York from September 19-23.

The premier’s speech at the UNGA will focus on challenges faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

“The prime minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change,” the statement said.

The statement added that the premier will also share “Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern, including Jammu and Kashmir”.

Further, the premier will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union, and the United States, and a closed-door leaders gathering on COP27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

On the sidelines, the prime minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, president of the General Assembly, the UN secretary general as well as heads of international organisations, international financial institutions and philanthropic organisations, the FO said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb will accompany the prime minister during his trip alongside other senior officials.

According to the FO, the PM’s participation in the UNGA Session was a manifestation of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role in international affairs for promoting peace and prosperity worldwide.

This year’s General Assembly is particularly significant because this will be the first in-person summit of world leaders at the United Nations since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 sessions were converted into virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

M. Saeed
Sep 18, 2022 01:37pm
Let us see what change he brings in our role in International Matters?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 18, 2022 01:40pm
What a grave, gruesome, grisly, grim, ghastly and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Sep 18, 2022 01:46pm
Respect for nuclear power.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 18, 2022 01:49pm
But what about action against Corruption and arbitrary changes to law to insult criminals, wipe out cases and investigations against them or to derail efforts to prosecute, punish and recover the loot?? What about your actions to help the needy in the country, while you and your family is sitting on Billions of dollars stolen from the very same poor people of this nation?? Before you beg, look inwards. Before urging action from others, act against your own clan. Before fooling the world, Think
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 18, 2022 01:50pm
Who will pay heed to a leader with no credibility? A futile exercise in self importance!
Reply Recommend 0
Cloud
Sep 18, 2022 02:00pm
And what about Kashmir? Will it be addressed as always done?
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 18, 2022 02:03pm
Making speeches when nation is in the midst of calamity.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Sep 18, 2022 02:07pm
PM should attend more important issues like floods, pending fuel prices, Rs devaluation and its impact in country instead of addressing UNGA, who cares and listen to UN anyway...
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Sep 18, 2022 02:07pm
In the speech, 10% about climate, 90% about donation and loan
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Sep 18, 2022 02:07pm
Zero contributions he, his party and allies made for environment but the one who initiated had been removed by indoor politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Ice
Sep 18, 2022 02:11pm
Can some one help him put the headset properly to his ear?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Sep 18, 2022 02:22pm
This person is a seasoned criminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 18, 2022 02:32pm
A criminal will address the UNGA
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Sep 18, 2022 02:35pm
Our PM and foreign minister are busy flying around the world, which is fine as they are representing Pakistan at important forums, but what about decisions pending on price of fuel at pumps and other issues that affect the common people. Take a grip.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 18, 2022 02:36pm
This should be interesting, we now have a man who finds it difficult to speak to an audience unless asking for money.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 18, 2022 02:38pm
Hope he only speaks about kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 18, 2022 02:48pm
Apart from climate change, there are number of other issues which Pakistan is facing. PM's speech should not be confined exclusively on climate change, otherwise, the head of the states and other representatives of the countries present there will think that PM came to deliver his speech only to request for money for flood victims though it is a necessary under the present circumstances. PM should also highlight the issue of Kashmir and of Afghanistan, more particularly cross border terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 18, 2022 02:50pm
Pakistanis will be outside the UNGA for Shahbaz, but not in support of him :)
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 18, 2022 03:01pm
Wasting the time and resources of the nation well knowning, his worldwide reputation as a money looter.
Reply Recommend 0
R. Azhar
Sep 18, 2022 03:05pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, are you referring to the recent floods in Pakistan or to the upcoming PM’s address to the UNGA? Or both??
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Sep 18, 2022 03:07pm
Pakistani expert on climate change! The world will be glued to watch this speech! One sentence of his own is a challenge for Mr SS! I can’t call him PM of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Sep 18, 2022 03:07pm
He should tell them how to effectively change the law on corruption, no wonder his Govt successfully achieved that.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 18, 2022 03:12pm
when it comes to activities in foreign countries or international relations the foreign minister should a greater role
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 18, 2022 03:14pm
And nothing on Islamophobia. They use religious card only on their opponents!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ihtesham
Sep 18, 2022 03:17pm
how much more we as a Nation have to face embarrassment - a great tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 18, 2022 03:29pm
Please Someone teach him to put a headphone on first.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Sep 18, 2022 03:43pm
The world will be anxiously waiting to hear from SS what new proposals he has to propose that they do not already know.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 18, 2022 03:44pm
Group of thugs headed by most smeared accused, on bail, will address the August world body. What a surprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Sep 18, 2022 03:45pm
So the embarrassing PM is now heading towards UN General Assembly in the USA .
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 18, 2022 03:46pm
@Tajammal, Don’t believe him. Not a cent for this man.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Melbourne
Sep 18, 2022 03:49pm
Please speak against corporate curruption too.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 03:52pm
@Tajammal, A criminal will address the UNGA For Neutrals its not an issue, which is worrying.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Sep 18, 2022 03:57pm
Not sure he has the IQ to talk anything positive for the country
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 18, 2022 04:05pm
Empty and dishonest statements by a thug and a corrupt imposed PM!
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir
Sep 18, 2022 04:17pm
Another opportunity to beg for aid. Congratulations!!
Reply Recommend 0
Frank Manuel
Sep 18, 2022 04:25pm
When Pakistan is facing three major crisis namely inflation, economic and floods the PM of the country is constantly on world tour. Just this month he has visited Uzbekistan and now plans to visit London and then NYC. Is this responsible leadership? What is he hoping to achieve? Wasting precious foreign reserves.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 18, 2022 04:27pm
Prepare for another big embarrassment.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Sep 18, 2022 04:36pm
Convicted criminal PM
Reply Recommend 0
GettingThere
Sep 18, 2022 04:36pm
Doesn't the UN do a criminal history check at all??
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Sep 18, 2022 04:46pm
His speech will be a waste of time!
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Sep 18, 2022 05:05pm
Kashmir coming up. Pakistan to force India to change it's constitution and restore article 370. Time to shine just like Imran Khan's speech to UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 05:10pm
He should be managing the dire flood situation not flying out enjoying himself. Thanks neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 05:11pm
@Riaz. A, when it comes to activities in foreign countries or international relations the foreign minister should a greater role We have none. The boy is under internship.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 05:12pm
@Cloud, And what about Kashmir? Will it be addressed as always done? Meekly, perhaps, just to avoid public anger.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Sep 18, 2022 05:21pm
@A Shah, That will be good. It will remind the world of Uighurs.
Reply Recommend 0

