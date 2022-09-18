DAWN.COM Logo

No dollars for food imports from Iran, Afghanistan

Shahid Iqbal Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 08:56am
ISLAMABAD: A vendor is arranging tomato crates in fruits and vegetable market on Saturday. Food prices, especially vegetables, have risen sharply due to short supply caused by crop devestation in recent floods.—Online
KARACHI: The food importers, especially vegetables, from Afghanistan and Iran have been relying on the grey market to make payments since they are not allowed to buy dollars from banks or exchange companies, Dawn has learnt.

The country has been facing an acute shortage of tomatoes, onions, potatoes, etc after floods destroyed crops pushing up prices to unprecedented levels across the country.

This situation has forced the government to immediately allow imports of these foodstuffs from neighbouring countries to bridge the supply and demand gap but it has not made any arrangements for the provision of greenbacks to make payments against these imports.

Quite interestingly, the importers were asked to enter into barter deals with their Afghan and Iranian counterparts by exporting food items available in Pakistan.

Sharp rupee devaluation is hampering trade with neighbours in local currencies

Sources in the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Dawn that import deals in local currencies are possible with Kabul as Afghanis are available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the sources maintained that the Afghan exporters usually ask for US dollars and insist to pay cash or make payments through Dubai. For Dubai payments, the hundi or hawala system is used.

Malik Bostan, a leading currency dealer, said most importers are making payments to Afghan sellers in cash dollars or through Dubai. “The government did not arrange dollars for the imports from Kabul while the importers are barred to buy dollars from the exchange companies or banking channels. This is the case with both Iran and Afghanistan,” explained Mr Bostan.

He said in either case dollars from Pakistan are being sent abroad while ‘we need them badly.’ The Afghan currency is available only in Peshawar where exchange or buying and selling is possible in Pakistani rupees and Afghanis, said Zafar Paracha, a currency dealer.

He maintained that Afghan exporters are not ready to sell their goods against Pakistani rupees since the local currency is facing sharp devaluation on a daily basis.

“It’s government’s illogical decision of not providing dollars for imports from Iran and Afghanistan while the devaluation of rupee is a now a permanent feature,” remarked Mr Paracha.

Exchange companies in Karachi said Afghanis are not available in the currency market while its rate is the highest in the region. One US dollar is equal to 88 Afghanis which is the highest rate compared to Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.

The Afghan government can maintain a high exchange rate as Kabul exports only a few goods like coal and some fruits and vegetables. Since a regular barter system is available, the imports from Tehran will need only a few payments in cash dollars but not in rupees.Currency dealers said the imports from Afghanistan and Iran encouraged dollar smuggling while helping the grey market to expand their business.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2022

Aragon
Sep 18, 2022 09:25am
Hawala system and it's dominance by Pakistanis in general is why Pakistan is on FATF grey list. Same system is used to transfer terrorist stypends. Also what's a need of going through Dubai if you have to buy from immediate neighbors.Something is not adding up. Maybe these are India produced and government is lying to it's people.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Sep 18, 2022 09:36am
Thank you neutrals and PDM for destroying the country
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Sep 18, 2022 09:54am
Pakistan's dollar dilemma will not end as long as imported government is in power
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 18, 2022 10:22am
Most incompetent government in the history of the country with no sense of priorities
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Sep 18, 2022 10:33am
When we hel8p Afghanistan during last 40 years, did we demand dollars? Secondly lots of commodities being smuggled to Afghanistan like wheat, cement, etc whose asking for dollars there... Now we need some help and will find out who our friends are... Don't give in to blackmail.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Sep 18, 2022 10:37am
But the PDM looters have enough dollars to loot and go on daily foreign trips , just not for the poor masses ?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 18, 2022 10:39am
Huge amount of dollars is being smuggled to Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 18, 2022 10:42am
Starvation is the only option left for the poor in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 18, 2022 10:51am
Oh but we've lots of dollars for foreign trips with several ministers just going along with SS to enjoy life - while the country literally sinks under debt and floods.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 18, 2022 10:53am
Please remind them that we are all part of umma. What's a dollar between members of umma, right?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahir Khan
Sep 18, 2022 11:14am
For decades, dollars were recklessly spent on Missiles, nuclear bombs, Chinese fighter jets and now entire country is paying the price.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Kimani
Sep 18, 2022 11:44am
@Zahir Khan , what nonsense are you talking. Please think before speaking.
Reply Recommend 0

