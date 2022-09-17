DAWN.COM Logo

Fawad announces anti-inflation protests as PTI-govt election tug of war continues

Dawn.com Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 05:19pm
<p>PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry talks to the media in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry talks to the media in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said party organisations across the country have been ordered to come out and protest against rising inflation and reiterated the party’s demand for snap elections as the PTI’s tug of war with the government continued on the matter.

Talking to the media in Islamabad along side Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid after a meeting of the PTI’s core committee, Chaudhry said that the panel decided to give the call to its local cells to stage demonstrations against rising prices due to the country’s current economic situation.

“If the government doesn’t move towards elections, then wait for a final call in these two weeks as consultation continues. We think workers should await a final call in September.”

Chaudhry said the core committee expressed concern about the rising level of street crime in major cities, adding that they had reached an unusually high level. He claimed factories were closing, 250-300,000 people had become jobless in the last four months and one million more people would become unemployed in the next few months.

Chaudhry said that the rupee and market were not stabilising even after the release of funds from the International Monetary Fund and criticised the finance minister and prime minister for having no solutions or plan except for “crying and screaming in press conferences”.

“The country will have elections whether the government wants them or not. The ultimate arbiter is the nation and until it doesn’t get the right to make political decisions, the PTI won’t step back from its struggle.”

Responding to a question, Chaudhry said any technocrat or interim government had no room in the Constitution and such a setup would be considered “martial law”.

He said it was in Pakistan’s interest to move towards fresh elections without any chaos, but added that the PTI would not be responsible if the situation deteriorated.

“Everything that has to happen will happen this month,” Chaudhry said.

The former information minister also addressed the flood situation, saying that the core committee had expressed regret and grief over the destruction caused and instructed the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to draft plans on how to spend what was raised in the PTI’s telethons on flood affectees.

He added that the meeting had also expressed “sheer concern” at the religious hate-based campaigns against party chief Imran Khan and ordered the PTI’s provincial governments to take notice of them and pursue legal action where merited.

Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid said the government had “failed and collapsed” and elections were the only solution to the country’s problems. He said the period up to October 15 was important, without elaborating on what he meant.

Elections will be on time: Ahsan Iqbal

Meanwhile, earlier in the day while addressing a convention in Narowal, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said elections would take place on schedule since “one-third of the country is submerged”.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal addresses a convention in Narowal on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal addresses a convention in Narowal on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Iqbal talked about the scale of the destruction wrought by floods in the provinces and said that two-thirds of Pakistan, which had remained safe had a “debt” to pay to the affected areas.

He also lambasted developed countries for spreading pollution and being responsible for climate changes that were now affecting countries like Pakistan.

“The natural disaster that Pakistan faces today has never before been faced by any nation in history.”

He said the government was spending day and night devising plans and thinking about various issues and problems during the floods and how to solve them.

The planning minister then took aim at the PTI and Imran Khan and criticised them for still playing politics at this time of crisis and emergency. “He is constantly busy dividing the nation and spreading instability,” Iqbal added.

He also assailed the PTI’s former government for actually being responsible for the country’s current economic woes, saying that if the previous government had left the economy in a good state “then it should not have reached this [current] position in just four months”.

Comments (22)
FN
Sep 17, 2022 05:36pm
PTI gangs have no regards to suffering of flood victims. Election is not possible in flooded country where infrastructure has been severely affected. Schools are full with displaced people.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Sep 17, 2022 05:37pm
Fawad is useless man
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Sep 17, 2022 05:37pm
Ik needs to get rid of this man
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Sep 17, 2022 05:37pm
Talking rubbish as usual
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Sep 17, 2022 05:38pm
Uncle was judge and fawad was taking money for favourable decisions
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 17, 2022 05:41pm
Why did you overthrow a functioning govt. if you didnt have any solutions? The only success of this lot has been clipping NAB and closing corruption cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Tab
Sep 17, 2022 05:59pm
I am waiting for the Great leader of PTI to announce the “final of the final of the final call”.
Reply Recommend 0
justpak
Sep 17, 2022 06:01pm
Fawad must protest against his own party as they created this mess
Reply Recommend 0
mirza
Sep 17, 2022 06:05pm
This man should be arrested
Reply Recommend 0
Sabah
Sep 17, 2022 06:09pm
The country is going through a catastrophe and millions are displaced. Can we please pause this political point scoring and come together for helping our people first?!
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Sep 17, 2022 06:20pm
He should look into their own pathetic performance as if they left with Pakistan riding high in economic surge.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 17, 2022 06:29pm
PTI drove the economy to the ground!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Sep 17, 2022 06:40pm
PTI's role in rising inflation needs to be high lighted in these protests.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 17, 2022 06:44pm
A popular government has absolutely no reason to be afraid of snap elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Sep 17, 2022 06:52pm
“The country will have elections whether the government wants them or not.” Fawad Choudhary. He is a lawyer and he must be aware of the constitution. It is the PM, who calls the shots. IK has missed the boat.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Sep 17, 2022 08:25pm
PTI leaders should wait. Country is in a mess. Election will not happen till the time is up.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 17, 2022 08:33pm
PTI is making fool of people, no call nothing doing
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 17, 2022 08:33pm
@Dr. Master Baitor., not true, PDM did
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Sep 17, 2022 08:38pm
You should focus on flood relief instead.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Sep 17, 2022 08:39pm
PTI calling for anti inflation protest. Hilarious.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Sep 17, 2022 08:40pm
PTI please do every misdeed to destabilize Pakistan. Watan kee matti gawa rehna.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Sep 17, 2022 08:45pm
From people who promised to solve all problems in 90 Days. Ruling for more than 3 years at the Federal level and 9 years in KPK, still did not deliver. They needed to be kicked out.
Reply Recommend 0

